Photos: First Look At CARRIE: THE MUSICAL At The Sherman Playhouse
The Sherman Players will present CARRIE: THE MUSICAL based on Stephen King's classic thriller, opening Friday September 30th at 8:00 p.m. Tonight (Thursday, September 29), all patrons are invited to attend a "Half-Price Preview Night" at 8:00 p.m., where tickets at the door are only $15.
Get a first look at photos below!
Carrie White doesn't fit in anywhere. Ridiculed by her classmates and controlled by her loving but overly protective mother, at her lowest point Carrie finds she suddenly has power of her own. How will she use it?
CARRIE: THE MUSICAL is directed by Bradford Blake with music direction by Charles Smith and produced by Al Chiappetta. Based on the novel by Stephen King, the show is written by Lawrence D. Cohen with lyrics by Dean Pitchford and music by Michael Gore.
Please note that, again in line with wider policies regarding COVID-19, face masks will continue to be required to be worn at all times while inside the theater.
CARRIE: THE MUSICAL runs September 30, October 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. There will be two 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on October 9 and 16. Tickets are $30 for adults. Students may see any performance for $15 if they carry a valid student ID.
Reservations can be made online at shermanplayers.org or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.
The Sherman Playhouse is a non-Equity theater company located at 5 Route 39 North (next to the firehouse) in Sherman, CT.
Photo Credit: Trish Haldin
The cast
Collin Larson, Calista Giroux, Kevin McNulty, Victor Roldan, Audra James, Ainsley Novin, Erin Shaughnessy, Daisy Stott, Sam Everett and Benjamin McKiernan
Tracey Marble
Collin Larson, Kevin McNulty, Karl Hinger, Calista Giroux, Ainsley Novin and Daisy Stott
Tracey Marble and Kennedy Morris
Erin Shaughnessy, Audra James and Kennedy Morris
Audra James (L) and Victor Roldan (R) with the cast of CARRIE: THE MUSICAL
Sam Everett, Calista Giroux, Ainsley Novin, Victor Roldan and Audra James
Sam Everett (L) and Kennedy Morris (R) with the cast of CARRIE: THE MUSICAL