Photos: First Look At CARRIE: THE MUSICAL At The Sherman Playhouse

The Sherman Players will present CARRIE: THE MUSICAL based on Stephen King's classic thriller, opening Friday September 30th at 8:00 p.m. Tonight (Thursday, September 29), all patrons are invited to attend a "Half-Price Preview Night" at 8:00 p.m., where tickets at the door are only $15.

Get a first look at photos below!

Carrie White doesn't fit in anywhere. Ridiculed by her classmates and controlled by her loving but overly protective mother, at her lowest point Carrie finds she suddenly has power of her own. How will she use it?



CARRIE: THE MUSICAL is directed by Bradford Blake with music direction by Charles Smith and produced by Al Chiappetta. Based on the novel by Stephen King, the show is written by Lawrence D. Cohen with lyrics by Dean Pitchford and music by Michael Gore.

Please note that, again in line with wider policies regarding COVID-19, face masks will continue to be required to be worn at all times while inside the theater.

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL runs September 30, October 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. There will be two 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on October 9 and 16. Tickets are $30 for adults. Students may see any performance for $15 if they carry a valid student ID.

Reservations can be made online at shermanplayers.org or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.

The Sherman Playhouse is a non-Equity theater company located at 5 Route 39 North (next to the firehouse) in Sherman, CT.