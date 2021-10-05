Photos: ACT of Connecticut Presents SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

ACT of Connecticut has just released photography from the first production of their 2021-2022 Season, the record-breaking Broadway smash-hit musical revue, Smokey Joe's Cafe - The Songs of Leiber and Stoller. Directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran, Stephanie Pope Lofgren (Pippin, Chicago), the electrifying musical celebration of 1950's Rock n' Roll began performances Thursday, September 30, 2021 and continues through Sunday, October 24, 2021 at ACT of CT (36 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield, CT 06877). Tickets are now available.

Check out photos below!

One of Broadway's longest-running hits, Smokey Joe's Cafe is a celebration of the legendary songwriting team of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, who virtually invented Rock 'n' Roll. This high-energy and fast-paced show features nearly 40 of the greatest songs ever recorded including "Jailhouse Rock," "Stand By Me," "Yakety Yak," "Hound Dog," "On Broadway," "Spanish Harlem," and many more. Smokey Joe's Cafe is not only a fun-filled night of 1950's Rock n' Roll, it's electrifying musical theatre that will leave you flying high!

Broadway veteran Stephanie Pope Lofgren makes her ACT of CT debut as the production's director and choreographer. An original cast member of the musical's West End production, Lofgren has more than ten Broadway credits to her name, including Pippin, Chicago, Fosse, and Kiss of the Spider Woman. She was hand-picked by Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon to appear in the first revival of Sweet Charity and Fosse's Big Deal, and has shared the stage with such luminaries as Chita Rivera, Debbie Allen, Ben Vereen, Gregory Hines, and Phylicia Rashad.

The cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe will include Albert Guerzon, Arnold Harper II, Avionce Hoyles, Jordan Fife Hunt, Keyonna Knight, Courtney Long, Kelly MacMillan, and Juson Williams, along with Reggie Bromell and Val Moranto.

The design team for Smokey Joe's Cafe includes scenic and lighting design by Jack Mehler, costume designs by Claudia Stefany, and sound design by John Salutz. John Bronson serves as musical director and Albert Guerzon is the associate choreographer.

Performances of Smokey Joe's Cafe run September 30 - October 24, with preview performances on September 30th and October 1st. Performance times are Thursdays at 7 PM, Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 2 PM and 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM with additional performances on Sunday, October 17 at 7 PM and Thursday, October 21 at 2 PM. Tickets range from $60-74 and are available for purchase by visiting actofct.org or by calling (475) 215-5497.

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) professional Equity theatre located in Ridgefield, CT. Founded in 2018 by Katie Diamond, Daniel C. Levine, and Bryan Perri, ACT of CT presents limited engagement runs of well-known musicals, as well as world-premiere productions by the next generation of writers and composers. In addition to fully produced mainstage productions, ACT of CT's programming also includes a New Works Series, a Broadway Unplugged Series, and an extensive theater education program. With its 182 seats and turntable stage, the theater offers an intimate, unique, and immersive theatrical experience for its patrons. Given the proximity to New York City, ACT of CT has access to top theatre talent and professionals and, in just three seasons, has become one of the most well-known and highly respected regional theatres in our area. ACT of CT is dedicated to inspiring, creating and nurturing a culturally diverse and equitable environment for its staff, creative teams, cast, musicians, crew members and audiences.

Smokey Joe's Cafe - The Songs of Leiber and Stoller is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

For more information about ACT of CT, ticket and annual subscription sales, fall education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, and other theater-related news and announcements, visit actofct.org.