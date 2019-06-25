Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of CRAZY FOR YOU at Sharon Playhouse

Jun. 25, 2019  

Sharon Playhouse presents Crazy For You! Check out photos from opening night below!

Leading the cast are Broadway veterans Amanda Lea LaVergne (Annie) as Polly, Joey Sorge (A Bronx Tale) as Zangler along with Justin Boccitto as Bobby.

They will be joined by Addison Garner as Irene, Emily Soell as Lottie, Ryan Thomas Curley as Lank, Duane Estes as Emmett, John Champion at Eugene Fodor, Barbara Zucker-Pinchoff as Patricia Fodor, Julianna Babb as Tess, Heather Klobukowski as Patsy with ensemble members Delaney Bailey, Dave Cadwell, Amber Cameron, Renee Griese, Liam Grimaldi, Katie Hardin, Tony Harkin, TJ Kubler, Michelle Lemon, Bobby MacDonell, Joshua Spencer, TJ Swetz and Daniel Warman.

The creative team is Sarah Combs (Director), Justin Boccitto (Choreography), Eric Thomas Johnson (Music Direction), Kurt Alger (Costume and Wig Design), Zach Pizza (Lighting Design), Jeremy Oleksa (Sound Design). Casey Cook is the Stage Manager and Ann Barkin is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of CRAZY FOR YOU at Sharon Playhouse
Amanda Lea LaVergne and boys

Amanda Lea LaVergne and Justin Boccitto
Amanda Lea LaVergne and Justin Boccitto

Amanda Lea LaVergne and Justin Boccitto
Amanda Lea LaVergne and Justin Boccitto

Bobby MacDonell
Bobby MacDonell

Justin Boccitto and girls
Justin Boccitto and girls

Justin Boccitto and Joey Sorge
Justin Boccitto and Joey Sorge

Ryan Thomas Curley and Addison Garner
Ryan Thomas Curley and Addison Garner

Stiff Upper Lift
Stiff Upper Lift

Addison Garner
Addison Garner

Bobby MacDonell
Bobby MacDonell

Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of CRAZY FOR YOU at Sharon Playhouse
David Cadwell, LIam Grimaldi, Joshua Spencer, Daniel Warman, TJ Swetz, Bobby MacDonell, Tony Harkin, Ryan Thomas Curley, TJ Kubler, Amanda Lea LaVergne

Delaney Bailey
Delaney Bailey

Emily Soell, John Champion
Emily Soell, John Champion

Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of CRAZY FOR YOU at Sharon Playhouse

Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of CRAZY FOR YOU at Sharon Playhouse

John Champion, Barbara Zucker-Pinchoff
John Champion, Barbara Zucker-Pinchoff

Julianna Babb
Julianna Babb

Justin Boccitto, Amanda Lea LaVergne, Joey Sorge
Justin Boccitto, Amanda Lea LaVergne, Joey Sorge

Justin Boccitto, Amanda Lea LaVergne
Justin Boccitto, Amanda Lea LaVergne

Katie Hardin
Katie Hardin

Michelle Lemon, Bobby MacDonell
Michelle Lemon, Bobby MacDonell

Michelle Lemon
Michelle Lemon

Renee Griese, Addison Garner, Julianna Babb, Heather Klobukowski
Renee Griese, Addison Garner, Julianna Babb, Heather Klobukowski

Renee Griese
Renee Griese

Ryan Thomas Curley, Addison Garner
Ryan Thomas Curley, Addison Garner

Ryan Thomas Curley
Ryan Thomas Curley

Sharon Playhouse Costume Crew
Sharon Playhouse Costume Crew

Sharon Playhouse Crew
Sharon Playhouse Crew

Sharon Playhouse LIghting Crew
Sharon Playhouse LIghting Crew

Sharon Playhouse Sound Crew
Sharon Playhouse Sound Crew

TJ Kubler
TJ Kubler

TJ Swetz, TJ Kubler, Bobby MacDonell
TJ Swetz, TJ Kubler, Bobby MacDonell

TJ Swetz
TJ Swetz

Tom Swetz
Tom Swetz



