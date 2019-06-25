Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of CRAZY FOR YOU at Sharon Playhouse
Sharon Playhouse presents Crazy For You! Check out photos from opening night below!
Leading the cast are Broadway veterans Amanda Lea LaVergne (Annie) as Polly, Joey Sorge (A Bronx Tale) as Zangler along with Justin Boccitto as Bobby.
They will be joined by Addison Garner as Irene, Emily Soell as Lottie, Ryan Thomas Curley as Lank, Duane Estes as Emmett, John Champion at Eugene Fodor, Barbara Zucker-Pinchoff as Patricia Fodor, Julianna Babb as Tess, Heather Klobukowski as Patsy with ensemble members Delaney Bailey, Dave Cadwell, Amber Cameron, Renee Griese, Liam Grimaldi, Katie Hardin, Tony Harkin, TJ Kubler, Michelle Lemon, Bobby MacDonell, Joshua Spencer, TJ Swetz and Daniel Warman.
The creative team is Sarah Combs (Director), Justin Boccitto (Choreography), Eric Thomas Johnson (Music Direction), Kurt Alger (Costume and Wig Design), Zach Pizza (Lighting Design), Jeremy Oleksa (Sound Design). Casey Cook is the Stage Manager and Ann Barkin is the Assistant Stage Manager.
Amanda Lea LaVergne and boys
Amanda Lea LaVergne and Justin Boccitto
Amanda Lea LaVergne and Justin Boccitto
Bobby MacDonell
Justin Boccitto and girls
Justin Boccitto and Joey Sorge
Ryan Thomas Curley and Addison Garner
Stiff Upper Lift
Bobby MacDonell
David Cadwell, LIam Grimaldi, Joshua Spencer, Daniel Warman, TJ Swetz, Bobby MacDonell, Tony Harkin, Ryan Thomas Curley, TJ Kubler, Amanda Lea LaVergne
Delaney Bailey
Emily Soell, John Champion
John Champion, Barbara Zucker-Pinchoff
Julianna Babb
Justin Boccitto, Amanda Lea LaVergne, Joey Sorge
Justin Boccitto, Amanda Lea LaVergne
Katie Hardin
Michelle Lemon, Bobby MacDonell
Michelle Lemon
Renee Griese, Addison Garner, Julianna Babb, Heather Klobukowski
Renee Griese
Ryan Thomas Curley, Addison Garner
Ryan Thomas Curley
Sharon Playhouse Costume Crew
Sharon Playhouse Crew
Sharon Playhouse LIghting Crew
Sharon Playhouse Sound Crew
TJ Kubler
TJ Swetz, TJ Kubler, Bobby MacDonell
TJ Swetz
Tom Swetz