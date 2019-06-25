Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of CRAZY FOR YOU at Sharon Playhouse

Sharon Playhouse presents Crazy For You! Check out photos from opening night below!

Leading the cast are Broadway veterans Amanda Lea LaVergne (Annie) as Polly, Joey Sorge (A Bronx Tale) as Zangler along with Justin Boccitto as Bobby.

They will be joined by Addison Garner as Irene, Emily Soell as Lottie, Ryan Thomas Curley as Lank, Duane Estes as Emmett, John Champion at Eugene Fodor, Barbara Zucker-Pinchoff as Patricia Fodor, Julianna Babb as Tess, Heather Klobukowski as Patsy with ensemble members Delaney Bailey, Dave Cadwell, Amber Cameron, Renee Griese, Liam Grimaldi, Katie Hardin, Tony Harkin, TJ Kubler, Michelle Lemon, Bobby MacDonell, Joshua Spencer, TJ Swetz and Daniel Warman.

The creative team is Sarah Combs (Director), Justin Boccitto (Choreography), Eric Thomas Johnson (Music Direction), Kurt Alger (Costume and Wig Design), Zach Pizza (Lighting Design), Jeremy Oleksa (Sound Design). Casey Cook is the Stage Manager and Ann Barkin is the Assistant Stage Manager.





