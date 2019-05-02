Photo Flash: First Look at A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 at Long Wharf Theatre

Long Wharf Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Jacob G. Padrón and Managing Director Joshua Borenstein, presents A Doll's House, Part 2, by Lucas Hnath and directed by Will Davis, from May 1 through 26, 2019.

The press opening will take place on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 7:30 PM.

Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online at longwharf.org, calling 203.787.4282, or visiting the box office. Performances occur at Long Wharf Theatre, on the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck III Theatre, located at 222 Sargent, New Haven, CT. The Thursday, May 9 performance offers open captioning.

The cast includes Maggie Bofill (Nora), Jorge Cordova (Torvald), Sasha Diamond (Emmy), Mia Katigbak (Anne Marie). The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (set design), Oana Botez (costume design), Barbara Samuels (lighting design), Jane Shaw (sound design), Dave Bova (hair, wig & makeup design), Diane Healy (production stage manager), Amy Patricia Stern (assistant stage manager), Calleri Casting (casting).

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You