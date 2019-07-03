People's United Bank Presents Shakespeare on the Green & Green Expo: JULIUS CAESAR

Bring the family for a free, outdoor day of fun! People's United Bank presents Shakespeare on the Green & Green Expo at The Ridgefield Playhouse. This much loved annual event brings in more than 500 attendees each year and is a "thank you" to the community. This year's event will take place on Sunday, August 4.

The Green Expo runs from 12pm - 2pm and a family friendly version of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, produced and performed by Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, will take place live under the tent at 2pm. Tickets for Shakespeare on the Green & Green Expo are FREE but must be reserved by calling the box office at 203-438-5795, with a limit of 6 tickets per family on a first come, first served basis. Tickets will be held at the box office until 1pm the day of the show. In addition to People's United Band, this event is sponsored by Eversource, Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings and Ann & Steve Carlson. Additional Support provided by All Season Party Rentals and Pepsi.

A charismatic war hero on the brink of kingship, Caesar is celebrated by the people of Rome-but mistrusted by some of his closest friends who fear his popularity will throw the country into chaos. In this immersive, 90-minute touring production, audiences will help bring this anachronistic tale of violent betrayal to vivid life, constructing a post-apocalyptic world of power and consequence.

The Green Expo features local businesses that are conscious about making environmentally friendly choices. The experts who will be participating in the Green Expo will explain how easy it can be to implement sustainability in our workplace practices, in how we run our homes and how we can make everyday choices that are not only good for us but also for the environment. Food samples, food for purchase, product information and demonstrations make this "green" entertaining and educational event one not to miss.

The Green Expo Community Sponsors are: Barts Tree Service, Candles Inspired by Nature, Center for Green Building, Citra Solv, Curbside Compost, CTNOFTA, DotDotSmile, Embody the Sacred, Farm to Jar, Flower Girl Florist, Goat Boy Soap, Grow Wellness Therapy, Hollandia Nurseries, H.O.R.S.E. of CT, Jessica Mancini - LimeLife by Alcone, JumpDrum, Krystal Kleer Water, The Market at Union Hall, Peterson Chiropractic & Acupuncture, Popcentric Pops, Possibilities Farm, Putnam Service Dogs, Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment (RACE), Reverie Brewing Company, Ridgefield Kempo, ROAR, Two Roads Brewing Company, Turning Point Reiki & World Champion Tae Kwon Do.

For tickets (FREE) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





