Pantochino Reveals Summer Programs For Children And Teens

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s professional non-profit theatre for family audiences has announced the roster for Summer 2024 including its Summer Theatre Camps at Milford Arts Council, the MAC and its exciting Summer Teen Theatre production. Registration opens February 1.

Pantochino’s four week Summer Theatre Camps, a program of the Milford Arts Council, is now

In its twelfth season. Each week, young actors 8 to 12 years old learn, rehearse and perform an original musical comedy in just five days. The shows are written expressly for this program by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg.

“The Sweet Life of Hansel & Gretel “ is the featured fare of Session One (July 9-12) featuring a daring, double duo, sweet treats, wacky witches, mysterious madams and more. “Greece!” Is the mythical musical spoof of everyone’s favorite fifties musical for Session Two (July 15-19). A Pantochino musical mash up, “Rapunzelstilkskin” will delight young actors in Session Three (July 22-26) and the final week, Session Four (July 29-August 2) features the comical Cinderella sequel, “The Further Adventures of the Ugly Stepsisters.” The four sessions take place at the MAC (Milford Arts Council) on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford, Monday-Fridays 9am to 3pm.

“The continued success of our camps is attributed to the amount of fun our kids have putting on a musical. The shows are original, fast-paced and funny—the children respond to this material. Also, they’re treated with respect and encouraged to have a good time by our professional, adult staff. We’re not an institute or academy—we’re making theatre, and it should be a rewarding, fun-filled experience,” said co-producer Bert Bernardi.

“Our camps fill up very, very quickly and we urge parents to register soon as capacity is limited,” says Jimmy Johansmeyer, co-producer and camp director. “Last year, all spots were filled in a matter of hours,” he added.

Pantochino’s Summer Teen Theatre returns for an immersive two-week experience (July 29-August 10) at both the studio space in the Connecticut Post Mall..The popular program for 13 to 18 year olds will feature the Broadway musical “Raold Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” featuring an original score composed by Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray) and a book by David Greig. The score also pays homage to the Leslie Bricusse/Anthony Newley score from the 1971 film with songs from the motion picture including "Candy Man," "I've Got a Golden Ticket," "Oompa Loompa Song," and "Pure Imagination.” Performances will take place at Arts Hall on Audubon Street in New Haven. Registration for Summer Teen Theatre also begins February 1.

“I’m so proud of our Teen Theatre program. Teens travel from all over southern Connecticut to participate,” said Bernardi. “Here, teens play all the roles, and word is out the quality of our productions are unmatched,” he added.

Information and ‘Frequently Asked Questions' for all of Pantochino’s summer programs are available online at Click Here. Registration information goes live February 1st at 6am.