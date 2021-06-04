Palace Theatre's 2ND ACT SERIES Presents Rich Cyr, June 23

Life sometimes gives you lemons could have been the subtitle for Rich Cyr's 2ND ACT presentation on June 23 at 7:00PM, Don't Just Dream It, Live It!

Cyr was born with cerebral palsy, given his last rites 3 times, and was told that he would never walk or talk. He encountered many more obstacles during his life, but a turning point came in his second act. Hear how in his early 50's, he became a financial advisor, actor, podcaster, author, voice actor, stand-up comedian, and motivational speaker. He is now living the life that he always dreamed of. This is the final presentation in this season's

2ND ACT series. If you or someone you know might be interested in being considered as a presenter next season beginning in September, please e-mail Sheree Marcucci at marcucci@palactheaterct.org by July 1.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury. New Box Office hours beginning Monday June 7 are Monday - Thursday 9:00AM - 3:00PM. Box Office doors remain locked. Please ring the doorbell for entry. Masks are required.

