Palace Theater to Host Waterbury Table Reading of JOY MEETS GIRL By TV Writer Kimberly Hill

The Palace Theater's new initiative Table Readings at the Palace Theater presents its next offering on Saturday, December 11, 2:00pm in the intimate Poli Club space.

Joy Meets Girl, a delightful new comedy from TV Writer/Producer Kimberly Hill ("Cheers," "Family Ties," "One Day at a Time," "Facts of Life" among others). This story about being open to receiving unexpected gifts at Christmas time will be presented in the format of a live radio drama directed by Susan Cinoman (TV's "The Goldbergs).

In Hollywood, Kimberly Hill wrote for network prime time TV series Cheers, Family Ties, One Day at a Time, Facts of Life (Producer/Writer) and It's A Living. She also wrote for Empty Nest, EZ Streets, All is Forgiven (Producer/Writer), and a comedy called E.R. She developed pilots for Paramount and served as a Consulting Producer on Due South. After moving to her beloved New York, Kim wrote a script for Macy's NBC Thanksgiving Day Parade and was Consulting Producer/Writer for Lateline before she went into writing redemption at Yale Divinity School, earning her Masters degree. Kim has been writing plays in theatrical recovery ever since. Kim's play, A Good Look, was performed in February 2020 at Stagebites in Westbrook, CT, and The Palace Theater in Waterbury will present a staged reading of her play, Joy Meets Girl, in December, 2021.

Table Readings at the Palace Theater, presented in partnership with Gracewell Productions, offers patrons the chance to experience new works in development plus an opportunity for Q & A with the playwright, actors and director and to be a part of the creative process by offering their feedback at the conclusion of the Table Reading.

The series has been curated to include works whose themes are relevant and reflect our ever-changing world.

The Table Reading series is a benefit open to Platinum level donors of the Palace Theater, invited industry professionals and guests. A limited number of seats are reserved to the public on a first come, first served basis. Tickets are complimentary. To inquire or to reserve seats, please contact the theater's Box office at 203.346.2000.

Gracewell Productions produces inspiring works in the arts and is thrilled to be partnering with the Palace Theatre, Waterbury on this Table Readings series. For more information about projects or Producer Lauren Yarger, visit GracewellProductions.com.

*Plays and performers are subject to change.