Palace Theater History Class Begins March 29

Join Palace Theater staff for a fascinating five-week class March 29 to April 26, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Explore the theater's beginnings and learn about its history, architecture, lore and roster of entertainers who have graced its stage, a "Who's Who" from the world of entertainment.

Instead of going the way of the wrecking ball as so many historic theaters have, the Palace Theater, originally named Poli's Palace after the great impresario Sylvester Z. Poli, was rescued from that fate and re-opened to great fanfare in 2004. The Tuesday morning class includes visuals and handouts and guest presenters, along with the opportunity to watch the behind-the-scenes load-in process of the national tour of "Waitress" during the April 22nd class.

The class will meet weekly at the theater 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, CT. Cost is $35. Pre-registration is required and may be done in person or by calling the Box office at 203.346.2000.

For more information visit www.palacetheaterct.org.

THE PALACE THEATER is celebrating its 100th Year Anniversary in the 2021-2022 Season with a welcome return to the best of Broadway and live entertainment. Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performance arts center with a mission "to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences."