Palace Theater Debuts CommUNITY Series Goal To Foster Cultural Understanding

The Palace Theater is embracing its role as a community gathering place with the development of its new CommUNITY series.

The goal of the CommUNITY programs is to help better understand how our differences can enhance and enrich our community as a whole. Frank Tavera, CEO of the Palace states the series' intention as, "By learning about one another and the origins of our cultural differences, we can become better neighbors and citizens.".

To that end the first two CommUNITY presentations are:

"Seeing Beauty Through My Lens - the Vibrant Culture of Cartagena, Columbia" presented by Palace Theater Board member, photographer and local businessman, Felix Rodriguez on October 20 at 7pm. The presentation will be a photo travelogue of Rodriguez's recent trip to this gorgeous Latin American country and a talk on some of the cultural norms he observed photographing people, places and customs.

On Nov 2, 7PM, "Celebrating Faith" will be presented as an evening celebrating sacred traditions observed in fall and winter by three of the predominant faiths represented in the greater Waterbury community. The presentation will include a panel discussion moderated by Allison Demers, an ordained minister who will be joined by panel members, Father James Sullivan of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Waterbury, Imam Gazmend Aga, from the Albanian Mosque also in Waterbury and Rabbi Leah Benamy, who is serving as interim Rabbi at Temple Beth David in Cheshire.

In addition there will be examples of joyful expressions of these faiths offered in music, word and dance.

There is no charge to attend either of these programs, however you must reserve a seat in advance either online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury.