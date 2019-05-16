Pageant Contestants Featured At Palace Theater During Open House Day June 8

The Palace Theater is the host venue for the Miss CT Pageant 2019 and as such is offering a special sneak preview opportunity during CT Open House Day on June 8.

The public is invited on that day from 9:00 - 10:30 am to see the majestic grand lobby of the venue and meet and greet the reigning Miss CT Bridget Oei and Miss CT's Outstanding Teen Morgan Mancini.

This is an unique opportunity for anyone interested in the pageant process to get a glimpse into the world of scholarship pageants. Tickets are also available to purchase for the main competitions for both The Miss CT Pageant and the Miss CT Teen Pageant that are same that evening. For further information call the Palace Box Office at 203-346-2000 or visit on-line at www.palacetheaterct.org

The Connecticut Office of Tourism is sponsoring the 15th annual Connecticut Open House Day. The one-day statewide event is designed to showcase Connecticut's diverse world of history, art, and tourism. Attractions and venues typically offer free or reduced price admission to encourage the public to discover the treasures in their own backyards. It's a great way for residents to discover or rediscover all that is happening in our state. We hope that once Connecticut residents learn about the wealth of treasures, they will share their newly gained appreciation and enthusiasm with visiting family and friends and become Connecticut ambassadors.

The Miss Connecticut Scholarship Organization is a non-profit organization that awards scholarships to outstanding young women to help advance them academically and professionally. Participants have gone on to achieve major success in diverse fields including medicine, law, business, broadcast journalism, theater, politics, literature and more.

The Miss Connecticut Competition is an official preliminary of the Miss America Competition, the nation's leading achievement program and the world's largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women.

Participation in this program provides young women with the opportunity to promote a platforms of community service, share their talents, intelligence, and positive values while serving as role models in their communities, all with the support of dedicated volunteers assisting them in their pursuit of academic excellence, service and lifelong success.





