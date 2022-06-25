PARTY LIKE IT'S 1989! Back to the Eighties Show with Jessie's Girl at The Ridgefield Playhouse on July 22nd

Dig out your acid-washed jeans, legwarmers, and extra-large bottle of Aqua Net and get ready for a throwback to the 1980's with Jessie's Girl at The Ridgefield Playhouse on July 22, 2022 at 8:00pm. The show, part of the Pepsi Rock Series by North American Motor Car, features all your 80s favorites by Duran Duran, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Prince and more! Jessie's Girl is led by three of NYC's top rock and pop vocalists (Jenna O'Gara, Chris Hall, and Mark Rinzel) and backed by a phenomenal band (Eric Presti on guitar, Drew Mortali on bass, and Michael Maenza).

There is no decade like the 80's and no band that has mastered the music of the time period like Jessie's Girl. Making their debut at The Ridgefield Playhouse on July 22, the band is sure to get the crowd dancing, singing, and 'totally psyched'. Prior to the pandemic, the band had been performing without fail every Saturday night for over eight years to sold out crowds and now they are back! The band's days are filled with high-profile guest appearances and private events around the world including performances at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, ABC/NY Magazine's launch party of The Goldbergs, a Halloween bash with Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx, a private party for Neil Patrick Harris, and the Coca Cola/Buffalo Wild Wing's "Tablegate" event opening for SMASHMOUTH. In addition, Jessie's Girl continues to pack theaters such as Westchester's Capitol Theatre, Long Island's Paramount Theatre, The Count Basie, Penns Peak and other venues. They are the only band to perform every single year on The 80s Cruise!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($50-65) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.