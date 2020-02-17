Out Film CT Announces Dates and Venues for 33rd Annual Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival

Out Film CT, which produces Connecticut's longest-running festival, announced today the dates and select venues for the 33rd Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival. Running on a variety of screens in the Capital City, the film festival will run from May 29 through June 6, 2020. In addition to its trademark mix of dramas, comedies, documentaries, shorts, and features, the festival will also offer talk backs, meet and greets with filmmakers, and fun parties. As in previous years, the majority of the festival's offerings will be screened at Cinestudio, now celebrating its 50th year on the campus of Trinity College. Special event screenings will be on offer at other Hartford theatres including the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.

Festival Director Shane Engstrom states, "Last year, our committee members watched over 500 films from all over the globe to choose the 68 features and shorts that we screened in 2019. Every year the quality of the storytelling and the number of submissions increase. I have no doubt that when we announce our final lineup this spring, the audience will be amazed by the diversity and artistry of our 33rd year."

The 33rd Annual Connecticut LGBTQ Festival will present its Opening Night with accompanying party on Friday, May 29 at Cinestudio. An evening of short films by and about transgender individuals will be screened on Sunday, May 31. An evening of Gay Men's Short Films will be on offer Monday, June 1 with a night of Lesbian Short Films the following night, Tuesday, June 2. The Centerpiece Movie and reception will be presented on Wednesday, June 3. The festival continues through June 6 with the ever-popular Closing Night screening in downtown Hartford, followed by a party at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.

The full schedule and lineup of films will be announced in early May via the festival website, www.OutFilmCT.org.

Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival Dates:

Opens Friday, May 29, Cinestudio, Trinity College campus

Closes Saturday, June 6 with an evening screening in downtown Hartford

Ticket Prices:

Opening Night/Closing Night, includes party (each night priced separately)

General Admission, $20

Student/Senior, $15

Other shows

General Admission, $10

Student/Senior, $8

Festipass - All shows plus opening night and closing night parties, $75

3-Show Pass - Any three shows except opening and closing nights, $25

Passes and schedule are available at www.OutFilmCT.org





