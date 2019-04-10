Open Arts Alliance Presents ANNIE JR.

Open Arts Alliance is proud to announce its upcoming musical production of Annie JR. at the Cole Auditorium at Greenwich Library on Saturday, April 27th at 5:00 & 7:30 PM and Sunday, April 28th at 1:00 PM.

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Featuring classic songs like "Easy Street," "It's The Hard Knock Life" and "Tomorrow," Annie is one of the world's most beloved musicals.

The production is produced by local non-profit organization, Open Arts Alliance, dedicated to arts education and enrichment for children and senior citizens throughout the state of Connecticut. Rocco Natale directs with Ronnie Staplefield as Associate Producer and Jennifer Dunn serving as choreographer. Music direction by Kerry Gavin with scenic and costume designs by Maria Colonnato and set construction by Jack Kriskey. Julia Bibeault stage manages with student stage manager Katie Singer Jensen and student director Lily Bartels.

The cast features over 70 performers of 150 students who auditioned for the educational production. The show stars Tessa Addeo, Maddy Adorney, Estelle Alexander, Maya Antipov, Lily Bartels, Kate Baxendale, Charlotte Bello, Joselyn Brown, Summer Campo, Elena Cappella, Maeve Carey, Olivia Childs, Phebe Childs, Steven Csak, Sabina Csak, Sofia Degani, Isabella Degani, Maeve Donat, Gabbi Frabrizio, Marisol Flores, Sydney Friedman, Charlee Kate Gartrell, Quinn Gavin, Martina Gimenez Uriburu, Hannah Ginste, Taite Harman, Emma Harvey, Megan Hayes, Olivia Hirsch, Averi Israel, Joelle Singer Jensen, Katie Singer Jensen, John Kilgallen, Robbie Kohn, Mary Alice Kohn, Aidan Kummell, Bryn Kummell, Keagan Laczkowski, Jordyn Libow, Zach Libow, Luke Merrill, Sofia Munoz, Christopher Munoz, Aoife O'Donnell, Niamh O'Donovan, Ava Passamano, Jane Pecorin, Juliana Piazza, Isabella Revilla-Musi, Colleen Salvate, Erin Salvate, Isabel Schlaack, Lucia Sepulveda, Maria Sharavarnyk, Alex Shaw, Rachel Shereck, Molly Shields, David Spitzer, Dyer Steele, Sophia Swain, Ava Wagner-Nast, Adam Walker, Ben Walker, Lula Wang, Sydney Warner, Sophia Wasserman, Joshua Winston, Lily Yardis, Michael Yardis and Juliette Zabel.

Cast members are from Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, New Canaan, Westport, Rye and Long Island make this production an opportunity for students to meet other young artists from different towns.

For more information, please call Open Arts Alliance at (203) 869-1630 x 304 or visit us online at www.OpenArtsAlliance.com

Open Arts Alliance, is a 501(c) (3) non-profit social service organization that uses the performing arts to bridge the gap between the youngest and eldest members of our community. Through our free educational programs for children and senior citizens, OAA is dedicated to bringing literacy and art to an underserved community.





