Nikki Glaser BANG IT OUT Tour at the Southern Theatre Has Been Rescheduled and is Back on Sale

Nikki Glaser: Bang It Out has been rescheduled for Friday, November 27, and is back on sale to the public.

Tickets already purchased for the previous date will be honored, and ticketholders need only to present them at the Southern Theatre on November 27.

Ticket purchasers who prefer a refund have until Tuesday, October 27, to submit a request. If the tickets were purchased through CBUSArts, a refund can be requested through the CBUSArts Ticket Center via phone at 614-469-0939. If the tickets were purchased through Ticketmaster, a refund may be requested via phone at 800-653-8000.





