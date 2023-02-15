Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Team Announced at The Ivoryton Playhouse

Husband and wife Ben Hope and Katie Barton join the Playhouse staff.

Feb. 15, 2023  

New Team Announced at The Ivoryton Playhouse

With its continued commitment to excellence, the Ivoryton Playhouse, named "Best on the Shoreline" in 2022, welcomes husband and wife Ben Hope and Katie Barton to the Playhouse staff. Hope will serve as Executive Producer alongside Executive Artistic Director Jacqueline Hubbard and Managing Director Krista May, and will be a prominent figure at the Playhouse as the company continues to grow and build towards the future. Barton has been brought on as the Director of Special Projects.

Many Ivoryton regulars will remember Hope playing George Jones, opposite Barton as Tammy Wynette, in the Playhouse's 2015 production of Stand By Your Man. Both have returned to the Playhouse stage on several occasions since then, with Hope most recently seen in last season's new musical Star of Freedom. As Executive Producer, Hope, who holds a degree in theatre administration, will collaborate as a member of the Playhouse's producing staff; Barton will oversee, among other things, the Ivoryton Women's Playwright Festival.

Hope and Barton have traveled the world for the past two decades performing - sometimes together, sometimes apart. But upon welcoming their first daughter last year, and looking forward to the birth of their son in the coming months, the couple has set aside their excursions for the time being and relocated to the Connecticut shoreline to raise their family.

"When we met in 2005," Ben and Katie say, "we discovered a shared desire to one day be a part of an arts organization that would cherish the creative work and treat each person involved as family. We're happy to say that we have realized that dream together here at Ivoryton Playhouse."

The Playhouse could not be more thrilled to have Hope and Barton contributing to Ivoryton's future.



Sarah Silverman Brings GROW SOME LIPS Tour to Mohegan Sun Arena in May Photo
Sarah Silverman Brings GROW SOME LIPS Tour to Mohegan Sun Arena in May
Two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer, Sarah Silverman, will take the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena at 8:00pm on Friday, May 5th.
The Warner Announces 2023 Spring Film Series Photo
The Warner Announces 2023 Spring Film Series
The Warner Theatre has announced its 2023 Spring Movie Series! Learn more about the lineup here!
Downtown Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast For DECADES IN CONCERT: 1980s Photo
Downtown Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast For DECADES IN CONCERT: 1980s
The Downtown Cabaret Theatre in partnership with Family Entertainment Live has announced the cast and creative team for their new show Decades in Concert: the 1980s.
Cast Announced For Castle Craig Players DOUBT Photo
Cast Announced For Castle Craig Players' DOUBT
The Castle Craig Players continue their 30th Anniversary Season with a riveting psychological drama that explores the fine line between truth and ambiguity: DOUBT: A PARABLE by John Patrick Shanley. One of the most acclaimed plays in American theater history, the production runs March 3-19 at the group's intimate Meriden venue.

More Hot Stories For You


Sarah Silverman Brings GROW SOME LIPS Tour to Mohegan Sun Arena in MaySarah Silverman Brings GROW SOME LIPS Tour to Mohegan Sun Arena in May
February 14, 2023

Two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer, Sarah Silverman, will take the stage at Mohegan Sun Arena at 8:00pm on Friday, May 5th.
The Warner Announces 2023 Spring Film SeriesThe Warner Announces 2023 Spring Film Series
February 14, 2023

The Warner Theatre has announced its 2023 Spring Movie Series! Learn more about the lineup here!
Downtown Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast For DECADES IN CONCERT: 1980sDowntown Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast For DECADES IN CONCERT: 1980s
February 14, 2023

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre in partnership with Family Entertainment Live has announced the cast and creative team for their new show Decades in Concert: the 1980s.
Cast Announced For Castle Craig Players' DOUBTCast Announced For Castle Craig Players' DOUBT
February 13, 2023

The Castle Craig Players continue their 30th Anniversary Season with a riveting psychological drama that explores the fine line between truth and ambiguity: DOUBT: A PARABLE by John Patrick Shanley. One of the most acclaimed plays in American theater history, the production runs March 3-19 at the group's intimate Meriden venue.
THE ART OF BURNING Begins in March at Hartford StageTHE ART OF BURNING Begins in March at Hartford Stage
February 13, 2023

The cast has been announced for Hartford Stage's upcoming production The Art of Burning. This inspired new comedy by award-winning playwright Kate Snodgrass explores the love, rage, and responsibility that go with marriage and parenting in America.
share