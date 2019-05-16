New Dates Announced for Playhouse Theatre Academy's Introduction to Improvisation Spring Session

Playhouse Theatre Academy is a theatre school created by Playhouse on Park offering recreational classes and pre-professional training for both children & adults. All programs, classes and workshops are held at The 224 EcoSpace which is conveniently located for anyone in Greater Hartford area or beyond at 224 Farmington Avenue, Hartford. Registration for Introduction to Improvisation for Adults is now open, with classes beginning on Monday, May 20.

Whether you dream of performing, want to be a better public speaker, or you just want to impress your friends at the next cocktail party, Introduction to Improvisation is for you. Learn the basics of improvisational theater and have fun doing it! Discover how to actively listen, create stories, and to avoid common thoughts and communication patterns. This class will focus on the fundamental principles of improvisation with emphasis on scene building skills and having fun.

Claire Zick returns to instruct this class. She has been performing, teaching, directing and producing improv for over 15 years. Claire is originally from Seattle where she was an ensemble member at Unexpected Productions and performed weekly in Seattle Theatresports™ and long-form shows. Now based in Connecticut, Claire produces shows as Hot Cocco Productions including audience favorites Campfire and A(n) Improvised Christmas Carol. She is known for her mastery of long-form narrative and has a reputation as an expert teacher who helps groups and individuals breakthrough to their next level. She has studied and performed improv with Ryan Stiles, Armando Diaz, Randy Dixon, Ed Herbstman, Keith Johnstone and Mick Napier.

Classes will be held on Mondays from 7-10pm and runs through June 24. The fee is $240. To register, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org and navigate to the Education heading. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





