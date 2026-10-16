Needle Felting for Puppetry and Beyond Workshop to Launch at Ballard Institute

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The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will host Needle Felting for Puppetry and Beyond, a hands-on workshop with guest artist J Hann, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ballard Institute, located at 1 Royce Circle, Storrs, CT 06268.

Puppeteer and fiber artist J Hann will lead this beginner-friendly needle felting workshop. Participants will create grayscale puppet heads suitable for hand or rod puppets while learning essential felting techniques, including how to identify different types of wool, select the appropriate needle gauge, and craft a budget-friendly felting kit. By the end of the workshop, participants will leave with new skills and inspiration to continue exploring needle felting in their own puppetry projects and beyond.

Workshop registration is $45 per person and includes all materials. The workshop is recommended for ages 18 and up. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a registered, paying adult. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Register online at https://s.uconn.edu/felting-workshop.

J Hann is a New York City-based puppeteer, fiber artist, and dancer who has designed props for Trusty Sidekick Theater, NYU, and the Off-Broadway production The Greatest Pirate Story Never Told! Hann teaches puppetry and has led classes at a variety of institutions. Hann will also perform an excerpt from their original production, Bequeathed, at the 2026 UConn Fall Puppet Slam on Friday, Oct. 30, at UConn's von der Mehden Recital Hall. For more information about the Puppet Slam, visit https://s.uconn.edu/2026-slam.

Photo Credit: J Hann



Photo Credit: J Hann

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