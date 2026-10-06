THE TINY BIRD SHOW to Play Ballard Institute Theater

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As part of its 2026 Fall Puppet Show Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will welcome UConn Puppet Arts alumna Carole D'Agostino '97 (SFA) to perform The Tiny Bird Show on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

The Tiny Bird Show is an interactive miniature puppet show all about the joy of backyard birds! Carole shares fun facts about each bird, including their songs, what they eat, and how you can bring them to your feeder. Small but mighty, the show is presented in the toy theater style using colorful rod puppets that charm audiences with surprising and clever ways to identify new friends! Everyone will help find a mystery bird, a pesky squirrel, and some artful insects. There's even a special spotlight on the state bird of Connecticut! Discovery and delight await you at The Tiny Bird Show!

UConn Puppet Arts alumna Carole D'Agostino is a versatile performer, puppet builder, and presenter. She has built and designed puppets for the Center for Puppetry Arts, Jim Henson Creature Shop NYC, the Kennedy Center, Disney, and Sesame Place theme parks. Her designs and creations have appeared in film and Broadway, as well as national and international puppet festivals.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 21 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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