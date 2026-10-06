THE TINY BIRD SHOW to Play Ballard Institute Theater
Carole D'Agostino, a UConn Puppet Arts alumna who has worked with the Jim Henson Creature Shop and Disney, will perform the toy theater-style production.
As part of its 2026 Fall Puppet Show Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will welcome UConn Puppet Arts alumna Carole D'Agostino '97 (SFA) to perform The Tiny Bird Show on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
The Tiny Bird Show is an interactive miniature puppet show all about the joy of backyard birds! Carole shares fun facts about each bird, including their songs, what they eat, and how you can bring them to your feeder. Small but mighty, the show is presented in the toy theater style using colorful rod puppets that charm audiences with surprising and clever ways to identify new friends! Everyone will help find a mystery bird, a pesky squirrel, and some artful insects. There's even a special spotlight on the state bird of Connecticut! Discovery and delight await you at The Tiny Bird Show!
UConn Puppet Arts alumna Carole D'Agostino is a versatile performer, puppet builder, and presenter. She has built and designed puppets for the Center for Puppetry Arts, Jim Henson Creature Shop NYC, the Kennedy Center, Disney, and Sesame Place theme parks. Her designs and creations have appeared in film and Broadway, as well as national and international puppet festivals.
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