Photos: Tom Hanks, Wendie Malick, Tony Shalhoub in SCRIPT IN HAND at Westport Country Playhouse
The three veteran actors starred in a reading of Nicky Glossman's new play, directed by James Glossman, marking a milestone for the theater's 20-year series.
Tom Hanks, Wendie Malick, and Tony Shalhoub performed in Westport Country Playhouse’s 100th playreading in its 20-year-old Script in Hand series on Monday, October 5, at 7 p.m. The sold-out event was a reading of the new work, “Portrait of a Woman in Repose.”
Written by Nicky Glossman and directed by James Glossman, the tour-de-force for three veteran actors is about art, memory, survival, and what it means to restore what has been lost. Mark Shanahan, Playhouse artistic director, is curator of the Script in Hand series.
The Script in Hand 2026 season continues on Monday, November 30, at 7 p.m., title to be announced. Subscriptions to the Script in Hand series are available as well as single tickets. Script in Hand playreadings offer intimate storytelling as professional actors use their skills to catapult the audience’s imagination without benefit of scenery or costumes.
Kerry Long Photography
Tony Shalhoub, Tom Hanks, James Glossman, Wendie Malick, Mark Shanahan, Nicky Glossman
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