Review: CARRIE at Connecticut Theatre Company

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

There are different levels to horror when it comes to theatre. Horror is one of the most versatile genres in performing arts; where it can be done with and without spectacle or panache and both options work flawlessly. Carrie: The Musical, based on the novel by Stephen King with music by Michael Gore, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, and a book by Lawrence D. Cohen, falls into that liminal space between grotesque and mystical, depending on the level of detail that each production pursues.

For the Connecticut Theatre Company’s production, directed by Ben Silberman, they chose the minimalist route, which created a fantastical experience reminiscent of King’s other psychological thrillers, rather than a gruesome, modern-day horror/slasher. This idea to pare back the practical effects is reflected in the set, which uses simple, moveable sets to keep the action flowing while utilizing a curtain to block the only permanent set piece: The high school interior. This decision creates a black box effect for the other scenes, allowing the audience to really dial in on emotional threads that weave through the musical. This minimalism extends to the telekinetic powers of the eponymous Carrie: While many productions would go to great lengths to rig up complicated moving pieces, CTC chose the “less is more” route and focused on small moments of theater magic- such as a floating crucifix or toppling folding chair- and leaving the greater magical effects- such as the slamming of windows- to sudden sound effects, reactions of the cast, and the imaginations of the audience to pull off the impossible.

For this decision to fully pay off, Silberman brought together a solid cast who bought in so completely that every scene felt like it was a fully rendered scene from a film. Headlining this cast is Kennedy Morris, who played Carrie, whose vocal and physical acting skills showed Carrie’s progress from a shy, sheltered girl experiencing her first period, to a powerful, confident teenager going to her senior prom. Alongside her, Caroline Lynch and Lilah Pape, who plays Carrie’s equally troubled classmates, Sue Snell and Chris Hargensen respectively, play a convincing foil of characters, with Sue’s drive to do good balancing out with Chris’s desire for chaos. Lastly, Susan Smith- who plays Carrie’s overzealous mother, Margaret- stunned the audience with her vocals and commitment to character; given her antagonistic influence on Carrie’s health.

At the end of the evening, the audience was left stunned and speechless by Connecticut Theatre Company’s production of Carrie, who quickly erupted in a standing ovation for bows. You can see Carrie at the Connecticut Theatre Company in New Britain, CT from Oct 9 – Oct 18, with performances on Fri/Sat at 7pm and Sun at 2pm. CTC wraps up their 2026 season with La Cage aux Folles and have been announcing their next season before each performance: Get the news first by attending Carrie! Tickets can be purchased at connecticuttheatrecompany.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 20 Days 09 Hrs 17 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me