National Theatre Of London's SKYLIGHT Will Be Broadcast In Hd At The Ridgefield Playhouse 03.24.2022

National Theatre of London's Skylight returns to the big screen in HD at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, March 24 at 7pm. Filmed live on-stage in London's West End in 2015, the production stars Bill Nighy (Love Actually, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, The Dig).

One cold night in London, schoolteacher Kyra Hollis (Carey Mulligan) receives an unexpected visit from her former lover, Tom Sergeant (Bill Nighy). As the evening progresses, a battle unfolds between opposing ideologies and mutual desires. Written by acclaimed British dramatist David Hare in 1995, this smash hit production played to packed houses in the West End, with director Stephen Daldry. Part of the Classical Series, underwritten by Roger Berlind, Liz & Steven Goldstone and Sabina Slavin, with additional support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Discount tickets are available for members, seniors, college students, AAA members and Ridgefield Library card holders. Tickets are FREE to all students under 18.

The New York Times credits Skylight's leads for delivering "two of the most expert stage performances youre likely to see for many seasons." The Guardian lauds the "stage realism of a very high order." With two performers as transfixing as Carey Mulligan and Bill Nighy, this is one big screen event not to miss at The Ridgefield Playhouse!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($15 - 25) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.