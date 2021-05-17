Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nate Bargatze to Bring THE RAINCHECK TOUR to Warner Theatre

Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, The Raincheck Tour will feature all new material!

May. 17, 2021  

Coming off the success of his 2020 One Night Only Drive-In Tour, comedian NATE BARGATZE announced his performance at the Warner Theatre on September 18, 2021, at 7 pm will be part of his all-new The Raincheck Tour!

Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated second Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, The Raincheck Tour will feature all new material! Bargatze's comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on late night with Conan O'Brien. In March 2019, Nate's first solo one-hour Netflix special, The Tennessee Kid, premiered globally with rave reviews.

In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his new podcast, Nateland. The world is a crazy place and there's plenty of podcasts out there tackling the tough issues. However, Nateland tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate's YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

To purchase tickets, visit warnertheatre.org.


