NONI CIMINO'S KITCHEN Returns To Milford Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., a not-for-profit, professional theatre company in Milford will reprise it's popular musical, “Noni Cimino's Kitchen” opening Friday, October 11 at the Milford Arts Council, THE MAC on Railroad Avenue in downtown Milford.

Inspired by memories of growing up in a large Italian-American family, the musical offers a slice of life into the Cimino family and its matriarch, simply called “Noni” (derived from the Italian word for grandmother). When one of her delicious recipes gains national attention, her big, boisterous family—children, grandchildren, neighbors —bubble with excitement and emotion. Bert Bernardi has written the book and lyrics with Justin Rugg composing the original score. The show debuted in 2017, played to sold out audiences and won five BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards including Best Original/New Work.

“It's about the loves, joys, ups and downs of being part of a tight knit family,” said Bernardi. “‘Noni' represents everyone's grandmother—sweet, proud, generous and always right,” he added. The playwright further explains “Don't forget the food! It's an important part of a family, Italiano or otherwise.” The musical pays tribute to everything from meatballs to lasagna and to Noni's famous recipe for ‘chicken pizziaola.' “It's like an Italian house party,” said co-producer Jimmy Johansmeyer. “And it's the perfect way to celebrate the opening of Pantochino's fifteenth season.”

The cast includes Pantochino company members Mary Mannix, Shelley Marsh Poggio, Maria Berte, Valerie Solli, Tracey Marble, Johansmeyer and Rugg. Donna Vinci makes her Pantochino debut in the role of Noni. Also joining the company are Alice Saunders, Charlotte Thomas and Marlena Ascher.

The musical features sets by Von Del Mar, costumes by Johansmeyer, lighting by Jakob Kelsey, sound by Tyler Kittleman and Christina Ronquillo will stage manage.

Comments