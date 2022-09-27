Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD Comes to the Warner Theatre

The event begins at 6 pm on Saturday, October 29 with the film screening at 7 pm.

Register for Connecticut News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  
NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD Comes to the Warner Theatre

Film event pop-up Boondocks Film Society and Movies @ the Warner are bringing a one-of-a-kind film experience to Torrington, for one night only, on Saturday, October, 29, 2022. The Warner's majestic Oneglia Auditorium will host a screening of George Romero's landmark thriller Night of the Living Dead, punctuated by an original live score by NYC film-score rockers Morricone Youth!

The event begins at 6 pm on Saturday, October 29 with the film screening at 7 pm, at the Warner Theatre, located at 68 Main St. in Torrington, CT. Admission is only $20, with drinks sold separately. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, September 27 at 10 am. For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180.

Find more information and updates at boondocksfilmsociety.org or on social media @boondocksfilmsociety.

The evening will kick off with a lively and entertaining pre-film happy hour, featuring mixologist-created themed craft cocktails and a zombie costume contest. Attendees can come dressed as the undead for a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses.

Everyone will also receive a free commemorative poster designed by a local artist.

The event's centerpiece will be a screening of the groundbreaking cult zombie flick Night of the Living Dead. Consistently ranked among the greatest films of all time, and a landmark in the horror genre, Night of the Living Dead moves deftly from dark humor to suspense to horror - touching upon race and gender dynamics and delivering unexpected plot twists along the way. George Romero's revolutionary low budget, black-and-white horror masterpiece still packs a punch almost 55 years after its release. To complement the angst and action on screen, Morricone Youth composed a tense and dynamic score and will perform it live! You can get a taste for their spellbinding score at morriconeyouth.bandcamp.com

The band hails from New York City, and has been writing, performing and recording music written for the moving image since 1999. Boondocks and the Warner are excited to welcome them to the Northwest Corner to perform one of their most popular compositions.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Video: See Kate Baldwin And More In 42 STREET At Goodspeed Musicals!Video: See Kate Baldwin And More In 42 STREET At Goodspeed Musicals!
September 26, 2022

Listen to the lullaby of Broadway and see Kate Baldwin and more in newly released video highlights for the classic musical, 42nd Street, at Goodspeed Musicals.
THE GREAT GATSBY to Open at the Ivoryton Playhouse This WeekTHE GREAT GATSBY to Open at the Ivoryton Playhouse This Week
September 26, 2022

No book has captured the essence of America in the 1920s with such damning insight as F. Scott Fitzgerald’s THE GREAT GATSBY, opening on stage at the Ivoryton Playhouse on Thursday, September 29th.
Cacophony Daniels Brings UNDER THE C to Sharon PlayhouseCacophony Daniels Brings UNDER THE C to Sharon Playhouse
September 26, 2022

On October 1, Cacophony Daniels (2017 Bistro and Fruitie Award winner Courter Simmons) splashes onto the Sharon Playhouse stage in UNDER THE 'C', a fun and inspirational cabaret tribute to Grammy- and Oscar-winning playwright and lyricist Howard Ashman that celebrates the lovable misfit in us all.
Lori Borgman Comes To The Palace Theater For Author Talk Series I WROTE THAT! in OctoberLori Borgman Comes To The Palace Theater For Author Talk Series I WROTE THAT! in October
September 26, 2022

Lori Borgman, syndicated newspaper columnist and author will be the presenter during the October 5, 7:00pm  I Wrote That! a new series devoted to books and the authors who write them at the Palace Theater. 
New Paradigm Theatre and Norwalk Symphony Orchestra Present CAROUSEL in ConcertNew Paradigm Theatre and Norwalk Symphony Orchestra Present CAROUSEL in Concert
September 26, 2022

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (NSO) and New Paradigm Theatre (NPT) are co-producing the concert version of 'Carousel.' 