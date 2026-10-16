NASHVILLE CHRISTMAS to Play Cheney Hall

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Nashville Christmas, a live country Christmas concert, will play Cheney Hall on Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

The show brings together timeless holiday carols and boot-stomping country originals, performed in a style organizers describe as capturing 'the warmth of family, the ache of distance, the simple joy of a good melody on a cold December night.'

The concert is being billed as a night built around well-known songs performed with genuine heart, featuring the sound of the American South wrapped around holiday classics. Organizers describe it as a show 'for anyone who believes the holidays sound best with a steel guitar, a storyteller, and a room full of people who know every word.'

Event Details

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Cheney Hall

Table Seat: $64

General Center Section Gold: $44

General Center Section Regular: $38

General Side Section Gold: $28

General Side Section Regular: $22

$2 Discount for Seniors, Students, or Military

Additional Discounts for Groups of 10 or More!

Tickets are available at cheneyhall.org.

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