WIDE AWAKE: U2 EXPERIENCE to Play Cheney Hall
Professional touring musicians perform the band's deep catalog alongside its most iconic anthems.
WIDE AWAKE: U2 EXPERIENCE will perform at Cheney Hall on Friday, October 23, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.
The tribute band’s set draws from 40 years of U2’s catalog. Alongside hits such as “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “With or Without You,” Wide Awake performs deeper cuts including “An Cat Dubh,” “Into the Heart,” “Trip Through Your Wires,” “Running to Stand Still” and “The Unforgettable Fire.”
Formed by professional touring musicians and U2 fans, Wide Awake aims to recreate the band’s live energy while giving longtime listeners a chance to hear songs U2 rarely performs.
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