WIDE AWAKE: U2 EXPERIENCE to Play Cheney Hall

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WIDE AWAKE: U2 EXPERIENCE will perform at Cheney Hall on Friday, October 23, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

The tribute band’s set draws from 40 years of U2’s catalog. Alongside hits such as “Where the Streets Have No Name,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “With or Without You,” Wide Awake performs deeper cuts including “An Cat Dubh,” “Into the Heart,” “Trip Through Your Wires,” “Running to Stand Still” and “The Unforgettable Fire.”

Formed by professional touring musicians and U2 fans, Wide Awake aims to recreate the band’s live energy while giving longtime listeners a chance to hear songs U2 rarely performs.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 05 Hrs 03 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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