Music Theatre of Connecticut Will Present TENDERLY, THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL

Music Theatre Of Connecticut has announced an upcoming production of Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical.

The production is currently set to run April 9 - 25, 2021, however tickets are currently on hold.

Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical is written by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman.

America's favorite girl singer comes home in this exhilarating and inspiring musical biography. Rosemary Clooney 's journey starts with her Cincinnati childhood and rise to Hollywood stardom and continues beyond battles with depression to a triumphant comeback.

Learn more at https://www.musictheatreofct.com/20202021-mtc-mainstage-season