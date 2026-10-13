Mohegan Sun Celebrates its 30th Birthday With Mega Concerts, Red Carpet & Exclusive Party
We were there to celebrate!
Over the weekend, Mohegan Sun celebrated its 30th birthday with live performances, a red-carpet party, and specialty menu items. The weekend kicked off with John Mayer on October 9th, Lainey Wilson on October 10th, and DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live! on October 11th, featuring Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Jadakiss, and Nelly.
We checked out some of the festivities on Saturday evening and weren't disappointed.
At 8 pm, we headed to The Wolf Den, Mohegan Sun’s free music venue located at the center of Casino of the Earth, to see Flo Rida perform live on stage, bringing with him a packed house of fans who were allowed to even go onstage and sing with the hip hop star himself. And yes, we were one of them. He gave an energetic performance donning his black ripped jeans and leather vest, singing everything from his 2007 hit “Low" to "Right Round,” "In the Ayer,” and “Whistle.”
As the concert wound down in the Wolf Den, we headed upstairs for the 30th Birthday Party hosted by DJ Cassidy in the Uncas Ballroom, but not before checking out the red carpet. Lainey Wilson, who performed in the Arena that evening, appeared alongside Flo Rida, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, Jadakiss, and Bobby Flay. 50 Cent closed out the red carpet smiling with fans and enjoying a glass of his Le Chemin Du Roi Brut Champagne, which we tasted inside the party and were pleasantly surprised by how good it was.
The ballroom was decked out in its finest decor, with gold tones, reserved seating, dancers, and several open bars throughout. Reality TV star Kyle Cooke from Bravo’s Summer House kicked things off in the DJ booth, playing old and new pop tunes until midnight, when 50 Cent took over with an intimate, VIP-style concert. The American rapper and actor was one of the evening's biggest highlights, performing all his hits, including “Just A Lil Bit,” “P.I.M.P.,” “Candy Shop,” and, of course, “In Da Club,” which was perfect for the celebration.
While the party was hosted by DJ Cassidy, we didn’t see too much of him until the very end of the party for a quick set where you engaged with the crowd with a mix of familiar hits like Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough” to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”
Many of the casino’s restaurants are offering Mohegan throwback dishes throughout October to honor its former dining destinations as part of Mohegan Sun's Signature Stroll. Guests can enjoy Stuffed Portabella Mushroom, honoring the former gourmet Italian restaurant Pompeii & Caesar at Beauty & Essex, and TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge’s Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps, paying tribute to the Fidelia’s Market that once resided in the food court.
(Photos courtesty of Carissa Chesanek)
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