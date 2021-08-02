Milford Arts Council MAC Celebrates Selection as a Big Y Community Bag Program Beneficiary

Milford Arts Council, The MAChas been selected as a beneficiary of the Big Y Community Bag Program for the month of August.

The Big Y Community Bag Program, which launched in January 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

Milford Arts Council, The MAC was selected as the August beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Big Y located in Milford. Milford Arts Council, The MAC will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at this location during August, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.

"This is a really easy way for the community to help The MAC to continue bringing quality programing to the community while they are doing their weekly shopping. Plus it's a small step in helping the environment. I call that a win win win!" said Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist of The Milford Arts Council, The MAC. "With being able to come back in house this fall there's some upgrades we'd love to do for our patrons, and this program, with the participation of our community, could really help us get a step closer to those goals. ."