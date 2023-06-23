Milford Arts Council Hosts 46th Annual Sand Sculpture Contest at Walnut Beach in Milford

The Milford Arts Council has announced its 46th Annual Sand Sculpture Contest, sponsored by Milford Bank, to take place, rain or shine, on the sandy shores of Walnut Beach - Sunday, July 9th between 8:15am - 1:00pm. This exciting, beloved tradition promises to be a family-friendly event filled with creativity, laughter, and beautiful creations made of sand.

The Sand Sculpture Contest is a unique celebration of art and community, inviting individuals of all ages to showcase their artistic skills while enjoying the natural beauty of one of Milford’s favorite beaches. The event will kick off with registration at 8:15am giving contestants about four hours to create any kind of sand sculpture they can imagine before judging starts at 12:30pm and awards at 1:00pm.

Participants will have the opportunity to create magnificent works of art using nothing but Sand forms up to 2' square, and decorations from material found on the beach and water. Whether you're a seasoned sand artist or a beginner, this competition is open to all levels of expertise. Grab your buckets and shovels and create anything from lobsters to mermaids to astronauts - let your imagination run wild!

Admission to Sand Sculpture 2023 is free, thanks to the generous support of our sponsors. The Milford Arts Council is dedicated to making art accessible to all, and this event exemplifies our commitment to fostering creativity in our community.

“We are delighted to host the Sand Sculpture Contest, it unites individuals through the transformative influence of art" said Paige Miglio, Executive Director of the Milford Arts Council. “Not only does this event display the exceptional talent present in our own community, but it also offers families a chance to… sculpt…life-long memories together”.

Parking at Walnut Beach is FREE to Milford residents with a parking sticker (available at Park & Rec), street parking is $5/hour, lot parking is $40/all day without beach sticker. FREE parking available at Silver Sands State Park, connected by a beautiful boardwalk.

Join in at Walnut Beach on July 9th for an unforgettable day of sand-filled fun! To learn more about Sand Sculpture 2023 and the Milford Arts Council, visit our website at milfordarts.org/sand-sculpture-2023.