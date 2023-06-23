Milford Arts Council Hosts 46th Annual Sand Sculpture Contest at Walnut Beach in Milford

Join in at Walnut Beach on July 9th for an unforgettable day of sand-filled fun!

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 2 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Jen Cody, Max Crumm & More to Star in SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Sharon Playhouse Photo 3 Jen Cody & More to Lead SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Sharon Playhouse
Cast Revealed For BANDSTAND at Playhouse on Park Photo 4 Cast Revealed For BANDSTAND at Playhouse on Park

Milford Arts Council Hosts 46th Annual Sand Sculpture Contest at Walnut Beach in Milford

The Milford Arts Council has announced its 46th Annual Sand Sculpture Contest, sponsored by Milford Bank, to take place, rain or shine, on the sandy shores of Walnut Beach -  Sunday, July 9th between 8:15am - 1:00pm. This exciting, beloved tradition promises to be a  family-friendly event filled with creativity, laughter, and beautiful creations made of sand.

The Sand Sculpture Contest is a unique celebration of art and community, inviting individuals of all ages to showcase their artistic skills while enjoying the natural beauty of one of Milford’s favorite beaches. The event will kick off with registration at 8:15am giving contestants about four hours to create any kind of sand sculpture they can imagine before judging starts at 12:30pm and awards at 1:00pm.   

Participants will have the opportunity to create magnificent works of art using nothing but Sand forms up to 2' square, and decorations from material found on the beach and water. Whether you're a seasoned sand artist or a beginner, this competition is open to all levels of expertise. Grab your buckets and shovels and create anything from lobsters to mermaids to astronauts - let your imagination run wild!

Admission to Sand Sculpture 2023 is free, thanks to the generous support of our sponsors. The Milford Arts Council is dedicated to making art accessible to all, and this event exemplifies our commitment to fostering creativity in our community.

“We are delighted to host the Sand Sculpture Contest, it unites individuals through the transformative influence of art" said Paige Miglio, Executive Director of the Milford Arts Council. “Not only does this event display the exceptional talent present in our own community, but it also offers families a chance to… sculpt…life-long memories together”. 

Parking at Walnut Beach is FREE to Milford residents with a parking sticker (available at Park & Rec), street parking is $5/hour, lot parking is $40/all day without beach sticker. FREE parking available at Silver Sands State Park, connected by a beautiful boardwalk.

Join in at Walnut Beach on July 9th for an unforgettable day of sand-filled fun! To learn more about Sand Sculpture 2023 and the Milford Arts Council, visit our website at milfordarts.org/sand-sculpture-2023.



RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Milford Arts Council Hosts 46th Annual Sand Sculpture Contest at Walnut Beach in Milford Photo
Milford Arts Council Hosts 46th Annual Sand Sculpture Contest at Walnut Beach in Milford

The Milford Arts Council has announced its 46th Annual Sand Sculpture Contest, sponsored by Milford Bank, to take place, rain or shine, on the sandy shores of Walnut Beach -  Sunday, July 9th between 8:15am - 1:00pm.

2
David Tennant in GOOD Streams at the Ridgefield Playhouse as Part of National Theatre Live Photo
David Tennant in GOOD Streams at the Ridgefield Playhouse as Part of National Theatre Live in HD

 National Theatre Live in HD continues to be screened at the Ridgefield Playhouse this July, bringing the best of British theatre to you.

3
The Ballard Institute Presents MARVELOUS METAMORPHOSES By Sova Dance Theater On July 8 Photo
The Ballard Institute Presents MARVELOUS METAMORPHOSES By Sova Dance Theater On July 8

As part of its 2023 Summertime Saturday Puppet Show Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present Marvelous Metamorphoses by Connecticut-based Sova Dance & Puppet Theater on July 8 at 11 a.m. ET in Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be rescheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 11 a.m. ET. This performance is co-sponsored by the Mansfield Downtown Partnership. 

4
Kate Burton & More to Star in DIAL M FOR MURDER at Westport Country Playhouse Photo
Kate Burton & More to Star in DIAL M FOR MURDER at Westport Country Playhouse

Westport Country Playhouse will stage a new adaption of the classic suspense thriller of blackmail and revenge, “Dial M for Murder,” July 11 through July 29.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Video Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions Video
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny Video
First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Muny
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten
The Kate (7/13-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Balourdet Quartet & Simone Dinnerstein, Piano
Music Mountain (8/20-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Looped
Drama Works Theatre Company (6/23-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GALVANIZED JAZZ BAND
Music Mountain (9/02-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 12 Angry Men
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (6/16-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FOUR OLD BROADS at the Sherman Playhouse
The Sherman Playhouse (6/30-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MAUCHA ADNET WITH THE BRAZILIAN TRIO "BOSSA ALWAYS NOVA"
Music Mountain (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HeliosPost Laugh and Tell
Santa Monica Theatre (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dubai's Iconic Frame Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You