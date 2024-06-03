Middletown Arts Center Presents The Comedy At The MAC School's Out Teacher Appreciation Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Middletown Arts Center and Ugly Pancake Productions present the Comedy at the MAC SCHOOL’S OUT TEACHER APPRECIATION SHOW showcasing teacher/comedians on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.).

The ADULTS ONLY show stars comics Gina Dee (2023 Bergen County Teacher of the Year), Jessica Miranda (English teacher for 28 years), Steve Schwartz (teacher for 30+ years) and Janet Regensberg (retired math teacher), and is hosted by Joe Borzotta and Angelo Gingerelli (lifelong teacher’s pets). Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Ticket prices are $25 for the general public and $20 for MAC members and teachers. Tickets can be purchased online middletownarts.org, by calling 732.706.4100 or at the door. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the train station metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and weekends.

ABOUT THE COMEDIANS

Gina Dee (Gina DiMaggio) is a comedian and 17-year high school English teacher. She was the Bergen County Teacher of the Year in 2023.

Jessica Miranda is a professional comedian who happens to be going on 28 years as a high school teacher in Bergen County, NJ.

Steve Schwarz is a Central Jersey comedian who has been performing since 2012. He’s been a teacher for much longer with over 30 years of experience in the classroom instructing elementary, middle school and college students. The first middle school students he ever taught are now in their 40’s which makes Steve feel old and depressed.

Janet Regensburg has performed all over the tri-state area. Recently, she opened for Jimmy J.J. Walker and Bob Nelson. She has retired after 32 years of teaching high school math.

ABOUT THE MIDDLETOWN ARTS CENTER

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, New Jersey that offers performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations and camps centering on the arts. Its convenient location across from the Middletown train station on Church Street enables easy access and its expanded MAC Annex is minutes away at the Middletown Reformed Church’s Education Building. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501c3, the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities. Visit middletownarts.org for more information and to join our mailing list for updates on classes, camps and activities at the Middletown Arts Center.

