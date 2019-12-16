Met Live In HD Series Continues With WOZZECK At Warner Theatre

The 2019-2020 season of The Met: Live in HD will continue at the Warner Theatre on Saturday, January 11 with the new production of Berg's WOZZECK at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

The 2019-2020 season is sponsored by Viron Rondo Osteria. A complimentary 45 minute pre-opera lecture by Dr. Marguerite Mullee will be offered in the Studio Theatre Lobby two hours before the broadcast, sponsored by Land Rover Hartford.

After wowing audiences with his astounding production of Lulu in 2015, South African artist William Kentridge now focuses his extraordinary visual imagination on Berg's other operatic masterpiece, set in an apocalyptic pre-World War I environment.

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin is on the podium for this important event, with baritone Peter Mattei as the disturbed title character. Soprano Elza van den Heever is Wozzeck's unfaithful mate, alongside a commanding cast that also includes tenor Christopher Ventris as the Drum-Major, bass-baritone Christian Van Horn as the Doctor, and tenor Gerhard Siegel as the Captain.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org Warner Theatre | 68 Main Street Torrington, CT





