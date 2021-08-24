Megan Monaghan Rivas Named Dramatic Arts Department Head & Artistic Director Of Connecticut Repertory Theatre

The University of Connecticut's School of Fine Arts announced Megan Monaghan Rivas (she/her) as its new hire earlier this week. She will serve dually as the Head of Dramatic Arts and the Artistic Director of the Connecticut Repertory Theatre. She started on Aug. 23.

Monaghan Rivas brings over 10 years of university teaching and 25 years of professional theater experience to the school.

"We are thrilled to have Megan join the School of Fine Arts," said SFA Dean Anne D'Alleva. "Her depth of experience in both the professional realm and in higher education are ideal for the School of Fine Arts as we celebrate our 60th anniversary and move to the future."

Monaghan Rivas joins UConn SFA from Carnegie Mellon University where she served as Interim Head of the School of Drama and Associate Professor of Dramaturgy.

"I'm honored to join UConn's School of Fine Arts," said Monaghan Rivas. "This is an exceptionally important year as we resume in-person education and art-making. It brings an extraordinary opportunity to embed new ideas and practices in our classrooms, studios, shops, and rehearsal halls. We have the responsibility to embody and accelerate the cultural shifts that our entire nation has begun. The vital idea is to move forward, not to 'go back' to anything."

She also brings teaching experience from several universities including the University of Iowa, Indiana State University, the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University, St. Louis University, and the University of Missouri - St. Louis.

Monaghan Rivas also brings experience as a director and playwright. She has freelanced with New Harmony Project, the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, the Women in Theatre Festival and Project Y Theatre, Actors Express Theatre, Horizon Theatre, and Shakespeare Festival St. Louis.

She also brings artistic leadership to her new roles. Monaghan Rivas previously worked for the Lark Play Development Center in New York City, the Playwrights' Center in Minneapolis, South Coast Repertory Theatre, and the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta. Her accolades include being the co-recipient of the 2002 Elliott Hayes Prize in Dramaturgy.

UConn's School of Fine Arts balances artistic and cultural legacies with the innovative approaches and techniques of contemporary art. In doing so, the School of Fine Arts serves students at UConn in both their educational and their professional development. The outstanding faculty from the four academic departments (Art & Art History, Digital Media & Design, Dramatic Arts, and Music) are committed to providing rigorous professional education and all offer undergraduate and graduate degrees.