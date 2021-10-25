Matthew Aucoin's EURYDICE Announced at Warner Theatre

The 2021-22 season of The Met Live in HD will continue with Matthew Aucoin's EURYDICE on Saturday, December 4 at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

The ancient Greek myth of Orpheus, who attempts to harness the power of music to rescue his beloved Eurydice from the underworld, has inspired composers since opera's earliest days. Rising American composer Matthew Aucoin now carries that tradition into the 21st century with a captivating new take on the story.

With a libretto by MacArthur "Genius Grant" recipient Sarah Ruhl, adapted from her acclaimed 2003 play, the opera reimagines the familiar tale from Eurydice's point of view. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium, leading Aucoin's evocative music and an immersive new staging by Mary Zimmerman. Soprano Erin Morley sings the title role, opposite baritone Joshua Hopkins as Orpheus and countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński as his otherworldly alter ego.

For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.