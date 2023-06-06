Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour Stops by Mohegan Sun Arena for Back-to-Back Shows

Performances are at 8:00pm on February 23 & 24, 2024.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour Stops by Mohegan Sun Arena for Back-to-Back Shows

Comedian and actor Matt Rife announced his ProbleMATTic World Tour hitting cities across North America, including two back-to-back shows at Mohegan Sun Arena at 8:00pm on February 23 & 24, 2024.

Tickets to this 18+ event are $149.50, $129.50, $99.50, $79.50 and $59.50 and go on sale Friday, June 9th at 10:00am through Ticketmaster. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, June 10th, subject to availability.

Matt Rife has exploded as one of the fastest growing comedians through his viral content and remarkable engagement on TikTok, where he has amassed over 13 million followers, and more than 2 billion views globally. As one of the most buzzed about comedians in the business, Rife has been selling-out comedy clubs and theaters across the country and is gearing up to embark on his biggest tour to-date with Live Nation, the Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour, kicking off on July 20th.

Rife brings forth his refreshingly genuine presence along with elevated material that is quick witted and vulnerable. From a small town near Columbus Ohio, Matt started performing at the age of fifteen then moved out to Los Angeles two years later where he began his career in Hollywood.

In addition to stand-up, he made his television debut on MTV’s Wild 'N Out as the youngest cast member in history for four seasons before moving on to other MTV properties, such as hosting the reboot of TRL and appearing on The Challenge. Other credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fresh Off The Boat, BET’s North Of The 10, and NBC’s comedy competition show Bring The Funny.

In 2021, Rife self-produced and distributed through YouTube his first one-hour comedy special, "Only Fans". This past April, the comedian bet on himself again and self-released his highly anticipated second stand-up special, "Matthew Steven Rife" on YouTube. The special was taped in Austin, TX and is dedicated to his biggest role model, his grandfather Steven who had recently passed. He’ll be taping his third stand-up special this fall in Washington, DC.



