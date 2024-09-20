Maria Sanchez Joins I WROTE THAT! Author Talk Series at the Palace Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:00 pm Maria Bruscino Sanchez will share her sweetest baking secrets at the Palace Theater. Sanchez is the owner of Sweet Maria’s, an award-winning cake and cookie shop in Waterbury. She describes herself as a bakery owner, sometime food writer, and an all-the-time food enthusiast. Since opening Sweet Maria’s in 1990, she has provided the area with delicious homestyle sweets and baking classes. The bakery has consistently won accolades from the Connecticut press, and beyond. She is the author of six cookbooks, all published by St. Martin’s Press. This event is made possible through the support of Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke.

Tickets are $20 and are offered on a first come, first served basis as seating is limited. Tickets and more information are available at palacetheaterct.org or 203-346-2000.

About Maria Sanchez

Sanchez learned to bake alongside her mother and grandmother, then later at a neighborhood bakery, where she learned about production and cake decorating. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing from Post University.

Her recipes and food styling have been featured in Intermezzo Magazine, Better Homes and Gardens, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, the Food Network, and various wedding blogs.

