Madison Lyric Stage's 2020 Season Postponed to 2021

Madison Lyric Stage has made the decision to postpone its 2020 season to 2021 due to the health crisis.

"We had hoped that we would be able to bring you the remaining productions of the season - The Boys in the Band and Sweeney Todd - but in deference to state and local guidelines, it simply doesn't seem feasible that we will be able to present these productions in the manner we intended," the statement reads.



The Boys in the Band and Sweeney Todd will join the company's previously-postponed Suor Angelica /Erwartung for a glorious 9th season in 2021. Subscription holders will be able to transfer their tickets to the 2021 season and the list of dates will come out in due course. If you have a 2020 subscription, you will be notified individually about the process.



"This decision is truly heartbreaking for all of us on the MLS team. However, your health and safety must be our top priority," the statement reads. "We now all look forward to bringing you this season in a year. We are investigating the opportunity to perhaps perform outdoor concerts later this year when it becomes viable, and will keep you posted."



If you have any questions regarding your presently held tickets,

please email: mlsreservations@gmail.com





