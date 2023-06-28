Madison Lyric Stage Presents SPRING AWAKENING, June 21-30

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company on the Connecticut shoreline, will present the electrifying rock musical Spring Awakening, July 21-30. Based on Frank Wedekind's controversial play from 1891, Spring Awakening is a groundbreaking musical that explores the tumultuous journey of self-discovery, teenage angst and burgeoning adulthood.

With a book by Steven Sater and a score composed by Duncan Sheik, Spring Awakening delves deeply into the timeless themes of love, rebellion and the yearning for freedom. The Tony Award-winning musical depicts a dozen young people making their way through the thrilling, complicated and mysterious time of adolescence, alongside the repressive society that threatens them.

“We are thrilled to bring Spring Awakening to life on our stage this summer,” said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. “This iconic and thought-provoking musical resonates with audiences of all generations, as it explores the timeless challenges and aspirations faced by young people. Join us as we transport you to the world of late 19th century Germany, to experience the thrill, heartache and rebellion of youth.”

Tickets are $55 and can be purchased by visiting Click Here, or by calling 203-215-6329. Show times are Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 4:00 p.m. Performances will be held inside MLS's brand-new enclosed tent on the grounds of the historic Deacon John Grave House located at 581 Boston Post Road in Madison.

Madison Lyric Stage's 2023 mainstage season concludes in September with Climb Every Mountain: An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein in September, along with two Studio Series productions - Elegy for a Fallen Angel, a new play by Marc Deaton with music by Nathaniel Baker in August; and Maidens, Witches and Femme Fatales … The Women of Opera in October.

Madison Lyric Stage is supported in part by generous gifts from The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, Guilford Savings Bank, the Maureen E. and Peter F. Dalton Fund of The Madison Foundation, and the Madison Rotary Foundation, along with support from the Connecticut Office of the Arts, which also receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Support has also been provided from CT Humanities (CTH), with funding provided by the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature.

Madison Lyric Stage is an award-winning, professional theater company serving the Connecticut shoreline. Its mission is to expand participation in the arts by presenting accessible, inclusive and affordable professional-quality opera, musical theater and drama.

For more information about Madison Lyric Stage, visit Click Here.