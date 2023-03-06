Madison Lyric Stage Announces ANGELS IN AMERICA, SPRING AWAKENING For 2023 Season

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company serving the Connecticut shoreline, announced that its 2023 mainstage season will feature: Tony Kushner's groundbreaking play Angels in America: Part I, Millennium Approaches in June; Duncan Sheik and Stephen Sater's electrifying rock musical Spring Awakening in July; and Climb Every Mountain: An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein in September.

Additionally, MLS will present a season opener - a cabaret evening called I Was Born in Love with You, the Music of Burt Bacharach and Michel Legrand in May, along with three Studio Series productions: Marc Deaton in Postcards from Pierrot in June; Elegy for a Fallen Angel, a new play with music in August; and Maidens, Witches and Femme Fatales ... The Women of Opera in October.

Productions will be held inside MLS's brand-new tent on the grounds of Madison's historic Deacon John Grave House.

"We are thrilled to announce our eleventh season of professional performances - now in our brand-new theater space" said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. "This season is a perfect example of our mission - presenting reimaginings of challenging dramas, musical theater and operatic pieces, blended with premieres of provocative new works."

Two subscription series are available - one for the Mainstage Series and another for the Studio Series. The Mainstage Series of three productions (Angels in America, Spring Awakening and Climb Every Mountain) is available for $135, a $30 savings over the individual ticket price. The Studio Series of three events is available for $90, again a $30 savings over the individual ticket price. Subscriptions are available at madisonlyricstage.org or by calling 203-215-6329.

2023 MAINSTAGE SEASON

Angels in America: Part I, Millennium Approaches - June 9-18

In Part 1 of Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, Tony Kushner tells the story of a handful of people trying to make sense of the world. The epic ranges from earth to heaven; focuses on politics, sex and religion; travels to Washington, the Kremlin, the South Bronx, Salt Lake City and Antarctica; switches between realism and fantasy; and explores the tragedy of AIDS to the camp comedy of drag queens. A Tony Award-winner, HBO adapted Angels in America into an Emmy Award-winning film.

Spring Awakening - July 21-30

Spring Awakening is a Tony Award-winning coming-of-age rock musical by Duncan Sheik, with a book and lyrics by Steven Sater. Based on Frank Wedekind's controversial 1891 play of the same name, Spring Awakening depicts a dozen young people making their way through the thrilling, complicated and mysterious time of sexual awakening.

Climb Every Mountain: An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein - September 15-17

In this salute to perhaps the greatest musical theater team of all time, MLS presents Climb Every Mountain, An Evening of Rodgers and Hammerstein, featuring selections from Carousel, Cinderella, Oklahoma, State Fair, South Pacific, The King & I, The Sound of Music and more.

SEASON OPENER

I Was Born in Love with You, the Music of Burt Bacharach and Michel Legrand - May 5-6

Marc Deaton and guests pay tribute to Burt Bacharach and Michel Legrand, presenting their over five decades of song. This cabaret-style concert will be presented at Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society.

2023 STUDIO SERIES

Postcards from Pierrot - June 24-25

Marc Deaton performs Arnold Schoenberg's masterpieces Pierrot Lunaire and The Book of the Hanging Gardens, along with the Altenberg lieder by Alban Berg.

Elegy for a Fallen Angel - August 12-13

Elegy explores the world of child neglect and abandonment as it intersects with a fantasy world of zealous beliefs, as invoked by angels and demons. This new play by Marc Deaton features original music by Nathaniel Baker, based on themes by Purcell and Handel.

Maidens, Witches and Femme Fatales ... The Women of Opera - October 14-15 This all-female evening will feature some of the greatest areas and scenes from the world of opera, featuring works by Bizet, Barber, Britten, Mozart, Puccini, Verdi Strauss and Wagner.

Madison Lyric Stage is supported in part by generous gifts from Chase, The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, Guilford Savings Bank, the Maureen E. and Peter F. Dalton Fund of The Madison Foundation, Madison Rotary Foundation, and the New Alliance Foundation, along with support from the Connecticut Office of the Arts, which also receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Support has also been provided from CT Humanities (CTH), with funding provided by the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature.

Madison Lyric Stage is an award-winning, professional theater company serving the Connecticut shoreline. Its mission is to expand participation in the arts by presenting accessible, inclusive and affordable professional-quality opera, musical theater and drama.

For more information about Madison Lyric Stage, visit madisonlyricstage.org.