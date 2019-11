Madhatters Theatre Company presents their holiday production of 'The Grinch'. Performances are at Chester Meeting House 4 Liberty Street Chester CT. Friday December 13th 6pm, Saturday December 14th 2pm and 6pm and Sunday December 15th at 2pm. To purchase tickets please e-mail madhattersctc@aol.com or call (860) 395-1861. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 years and under. www.madhatterstheatrecompany.com





