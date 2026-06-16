MYSTIC PIZZA: A NEW MUSICAL Will Come to the Palace Theater in Waterbury

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Mystic Pizza: A New Musical will arrive at the Palace Theater for a limited engagement October 2–4, 2026. Tickets go on sale June 15.

Mystic Pizza: A New Musical delivers the beloved story from the iconic film with a score packed with unforgettable hits from the '80s and '90s. Follow Kat, Daisy, and Jojo as they navigate friendship, romance, and taking chances – all while slinging slices at a small-town pizza joint.

Bursting with funny moments, choreography, and songs like “GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN,” “TRUE COLORS,” and “NOTHING'S GONNA STOP US NOW,” Mystic Pizza is a joyful celebration of chasing dreams, lifelong bonds, and finding your place in the world.

“The combination of music and a feel-good story, set against the backdrop of one of Connecticut's most beloved towns, makes this a perfect show for the iconic Palace Theater stage,” said Palace Theater CEO Frank Tavera.

Mystic Pizza features story and characters by Amy Holden Jones, with a book by Sandy Rustin. It is directed by Casey Hushion and choreographed by Connor Gallagher.

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