CRACKING THE SERIAL KILLER CODE to Come to The Palace Theater

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The Palace Theater have announced a live event featuring acclaimed forensic psychologist, author, and media expert Dr. Katherine Ramsland, coming to Waterbury for one night only on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. Cracking the Serial Killer Code. Tickets for this compelling evening of true crime insight and storytelling go on sale Thursday, June 25, 2026 and are expected to sell quickly.

Dr. Ramsland, one of the foremost authorities on criminal psychology, will take audiences deep inside the minds of some of the world's most notorious offenders. Drawing from decades of research, interviews, and real-world experience, the presentation promises a fascinating and thought-provoking exploration of criminal behavior, investigative techniques, and the human psyche.

Attendees will gain rare insight into how cases are solved, what motivates serial offenders, and how forensic psychology helps bring justice to victims and their families. This live event blends academic expertise with compelling storytelling, offering an unforgettable experience for true crime fans and curious minds alike.

ABOUT DR. KATHERINE RAMSLAND

Dr. Katherine Ramsland is an internationally recognized author and professor of forensic psychology. She has appeared as an expert on more than 300 crime documentaries, talk shows, and podcasts, making her one of the most sought-after voices in the true crime field.

She has written over 2,000 articles and 74 books, including Confession of a Serial Killer, The Serial Killer's Apprentice, The Mind of a Murderer, and How to Catch a Killer. Dr. Ramsland has also served as an executive producer on Murder House Flip, A&E's docuseries Confession of a Serial Killer: BTK, and Investigation Discovery/HBO's #1 docuseries The Serial Killer's Apprentice.

Over the past three decades, she has worked closely with FBI profilers, detectives, coroners, criminalists, criminologists, law enforcement professionals, and attorneys. Mentored by leading experts who studied infamous killers such as Ted Bundy and Edmund Kemper, Dr. Ramsland has applied their insights to her own groundbreaking work interviewing serial offenders.

In addition to her academic and media contributions, she blogs for Psychology Today and writes crime fiction, including a series centered on a female forensic psychologist who consults on death investigations. Her creativity extends even further; her horse, Sherlock, is the subject of a book as well.

TICKET INFORMATION

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.palacetheaterct.org, call 203-346-2000, or visit the Palace Theater Box Office.

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