MTC Announces Summer Cabaret Series of Broadway and NYC Talent

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre, announces the return of its summer cabaret series, MTC's Hot Summer Nights. As audiences await the start of the 36th MainStage Season in September, consisting of productions like Sunset Boulevard and The Rocky Horror Show, MTC is here to keep you entertained until then with award-winning talent from the finest New York City clubs and cabarets. Performances are on select Saturdays throughout the summer, beginning at 8:00pm (June 18th, July 9th, July 16th, July 30th, and August 6th).

The series begins on June 18th with Broadway's Frank Mastrone in A Tribute to Broadway. This is an evening of Broadway favorites featuring his longtime friend and musical director Frank Spitznagel on piano. Special guest appearances include Broadway's Jessie Janet Richards and Mastrone's two daughters, Ava and Franki. Frank has appeared on Broadway in The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Cats, Big: The Musical, Jekyll & Hyde and Saturday Night Fever.

The following month you can catch Broadway's Jean Louisa Kelly on July 9th in her show, Anything Can Happen, directed by Richard Sabellico and musical direction by Paul Bogaev. Beginning her career in Broadway's Into the Woods to playing Tia in the 1989 film, Uncle Buck, Jean Louisa Kelly is well known in all circles of the entertainment industry. Kelly also has been seen in the movie adaptation of The Fantasticks, Off-Broadway in The It Girl and It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's Superman, as well as countless TV shows and movies.

One week later Natalie Douglas comes to MTC with her show, A Very Barbra Concert, on July 16th. A critically acclaimed tribute to the grandest diva of them all, the legendary Barbra Streisand, in which, Natalie celebrates the amazing singer by featuring some of her most beloved tunes, "The Way We Were," "What Did I Have (That I Don't Have?)," "Everything," "Hurry It's Lovely Here," and of course, "People," along with stories and other tunes showing just why Streisand's legend endures.

The fourth show of the series welcomes David Sabella on July 30th in, The Razzle Dazzle of Chicago the Musical. Sabella is the original co-star in Broadway's longest running American musical and hailed by Luciano Pavarotti as "Excellent!". On this night, he celebrates CHICAGO, and the music of Kander & Ebb in story and song, giving the audience a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of this theatrical and global phenomenon, starring the legendary Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth, Joel Grey, James Naughton, Marcia Lewis, and Sabella himself, in the surprising role of "Mary Sunshine." Using the music and lyrics of John Kander and Fred Ebb, (Cabaret, CHICAGO, Kiss of the Spiderwoman) Sabella narrates his time in the show from day 1, working with stars like Chita Rivera, Melanie Griffith, Brent Barrett, Patrick Swayze and more. And, as one of the first gay men in America to legally wed and adopt children, Sabella takes us on a personal, and deeply moving journey, the ultimate challenge of fostering five children while performing on Broadway, and around the world.

And finally, wrapping up MTC's Hot Summer Nights series will be Broadway veteran Elizabeth Ward Land (Amazing Grace, Memphis, The Scarlet Pimpernel) in Still Within the Sound of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt, on August 6th. Winner of the 2020 Bistro Award, Still Within the Sound of My Voice touches on genres ranging from rock, country, folk, light opera, big band and mariachi, with Elizabeth Ward Land finding her perfect vocal match in this salute to the great Linda Ronstadt. Tracing her life and career to songs from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers vast catalogue, including YOU'RE NO GOOD, BLUE BAYOU, FRENESI, and LONG, LONG TIME, the evening promises something for every music lover.

Tickets are $40-$50 plus a $5 per ticket service fee. Tickets can be bought online at www.musictheatreofct.com/hotsummernights or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883. MTC Box Office Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-3:30pm. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

MTC has implemented health & safety protocols to ensure the safety of the audience, staff, and actors. For up-to-date information you can visit https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols.