MIRACULOUS LADYBUG & CAT NOIR: THE LIVE STAGE SPECTACULAR Will Come to THE PALACE THEATER
The live production combines acrobatics, aerial choreography, illusions, and puppetry to bring the animated series to the stage.
The Palace Theater has announced that Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Live Stage Spectacular will make its Connecticut stop on March 11, 2027, bringing the beloved global phenomenon to life in an unforgettable theatrical experience for fans of all ages.
Launching its world tour in early 2027, Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Live Stage Spectacular is an all-new, original production inspired by the internationally acclaimed animated series. Since its debut in 2015, Miraculous has become one of the world's most recognized family entertainment franchises, captivating audiences in more than 150 countries, amassing over 53 million social media followers, and generating more than 50 billion YouTube views.
Driven by an original story and featuring all-new songs, the live show follows the heroic adventures of Ladybug and Cat Noir as they battle villains and protect Paris. Bringing the action off the screen and onto the stage, the production combines breathtaking acrobatics, thrilling aerial choreography, dazzling illusions, dynamic dance, and larger-than-life puppetry to create a premium live entertainment experience designed for the entire family.
"This spectacular production captures everything fans love about Miraculous while creating an exciting new way to experience the story live," said Andrea Nyquist, Marketing & PR Officer for the Palace Theater. "Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering these characters for the first time, audiences can expect an evening filled with music, action, adventure, and plenty of surprises."
Families are encouraged to secure tickets early for what is expected to be one of the most anticipated family events of the 2026-2027 season.
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