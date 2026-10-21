MIRACULOUS LADYBUG & CAT NOIR: THE LIVE STAGE SPECTACULAR Will Come to THE PALACE THEATER

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Palace Theater has announced that Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Live Stage Spectacular will make its Connecticut stop on March 11, 2027, bringing the beloved global phenomenon to life in an unforgettable theatrical experience for fans of all ages.

Launching its world tour in early 2027, Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Live Stage Spectacular is an all-new, original production inspired by the internationally acclaimed animated series. Since its debut in 2015, Miraculous has become one of the world's most recognized family entertainment franchises, captivating audiences in more than 150 countries, amassing over 53 million social media followers, and generating more than 50 billion YouTube views.

Driven by an original story and featuring all-new songs, the live show follows the heroic adventures of Ladybug and Cat Noir as they battle villains and protect Paris. Bringing the action off the screen and onto the stage, the production combines breathtaking acrobatics, thrilling aerial choreography, dazzling illusions, dynamic dance, and larger-than-life puppetry to create a premium live entertainment experience designed for the entire family.

"This spectacular production captures everything fans love about Miraculous while creating an exciting new way to experience the story live," said Andrea Nyquist, Marketing & PR Officer for the Palace Theater. "Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering these characters for the first time, audiences can expect an evening filled with music, action, adventure, and plenty of surprises."

Families are encouraged to secure tickets early for what is expected to be one of the most anticipated family events of the 2026-2027 season.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 18 Hrs 10 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming