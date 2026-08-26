Tom Santopietro to Discuss Audrey Hepburn Book at Palace Theater

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​The Palace Theater will welcome bestselling author and Broadway insider Tom Santopietro for a special installment of its Spotlight Series: "I Wrote That!" Author Talk Series on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 1 p.m.

Santopietro will discuss his latest book, Audrey Hepburn: A Life of Beautiful Uncertainty, an illuminating exploration of the life, career, and enduring legacy of one of Hollywood's most beloved stars.

Drawing on extensive research, rarely published details, and photographs, Santopietro offers audiences a fresh and deeply personal portrait of Hepburn, whose grace, vulnerability, and humanitarian spirit captivated the world. The book examines the extraordinary life of the Academy Award-winning actress, fashion icon, wife, mother, World War II resistance activist, and UNICEF champion whose influence continues to resonate across generations.

A Waterbury native and graduate of Taft School, Santopietro is a celebrated author and entertainment historian. He has written 10 books, including the national bestseller The Sound of Music Story and Considering Doris Day, a New York Times Editors' Choice selection. Santopietro has spent more than three decades in the entertainment industry, managing some of Broadway's most successful productions, including Wicked and The Phantom of the Opera. He is also a frequent commentator for television programs, documentaries, radio broadcasts, and podcasts.

During the event, Santopietro will share the inspiration behind Audrey Hepburn: A Life of Beautiful Uncertainty and offer new insights into Hepburn's remarkable journey from wartime Europe to international stardom. The conversation will explore the resilience, elegance, and humanity that made Hepburn a cultural icon whose appeal remains as strong today as ever.

The Palace Theater's "I Wrote That!" Author Talk Series brings acclaimed writers and thought leaders to downtown Waterbury, offering audiences engaging conversations and unique opportunities to connect with authors and their work.

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