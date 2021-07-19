Lunchtime Lectures to Present THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (abridged)

Join David Garnes as he discusses LTM's upcoming production of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (abridged) with members of the cast and creative team.

All 37 plays in 97 minutes! Three madcap men weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter.

An irreverent romp through the Bard's plays, THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (abridged) is a worldwide phenomenon, earning the title of London's longest-running comedy after a decade at the Criterion Theatre. Fast paced, witty, and physical, it's full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike.

Free and open to the public, Lunchtime Lectures offer an opportunity to learn about LTM's productions, providing insights into the creative process, background information about the play, its production history and the playwright, and much more about theatre and the arts. These discussions are an informal lecture-style with an opportunity to ask questions after the chat.

Little Theatre of Manchester at Cheney Hall

177 Hartford Rd

Manchester, CT 06040

(860) 647-9824

www.cheneyhall.org