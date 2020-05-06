Long Wharf Theatre's Annual Gala Goes Virtual

Long Wharf Theatre proudly announces its 2020 gala, Staged at Home-a star-studded virtual benefit concert featuring performances from Broadway mainstays Matthew Morrison, Laura Benanti, Stephanie J. Block, Robin De Jesús, Norm Lewis, Kelli O'Hara, and Bryce Pinkham; beloved LWT alumni Tracey Conyer Lee and Mason Alexander Park; and New Haven Regional August Wilson Monologue Competition finalist, Juwan Lee.

The stellar commemoration starts Monday, June 8 at 6:30PM with a half hour preshow including a five-course dinner party, red-carpet showcase, and video chat room preceding the concert.

Aptly themed for the moment, Staged at Home celebrates those who have made the nonprofit theatre viable for fifty-five years with a welcoming and accessible opportunity for gala-goers to connect at home. KeyBank is presenting sponsor of the event and KeyBank's Market President James R. Barger serves as Gala Honorary Chair.a??

In 2020, Long Wharf Theatre commemorated the 55th anniversary of its founding and announced the inaugural season of visionary artistic director Jacob Padrón. Despite the excitement surrounding a dynamic range of programming, artists residencies, and public events, the 2019/20 season was halted by much needed shelter-in-place orders. Staged at Home is a reminder that LWT's pledge to recover and reclaim its civic-minded roots goes unfulfilled without the support of a progressive community of loyal theatre lovers who continue to recognize the need for an active arts culture that is locally created. A ninety minute soirée, Staged at Home celebrates LWT's work and those that make it possible, acknowledges social distance's impact on the life of the theatre, appeals for continued support, and thanks the many who have powered the theatre to win New York Drama Critics Awards, Obie Awards, and a Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre-transferring more than thirty productions to Broadway and Off-Broadway stages along the way.

Striving to be more inclusive and accessible, LWT is extending all-access "admission" to the uplifting benefit-including preshow festivities and the opportunity to sing-along with the lineup of Tony Award-winners and burgeoning stars-for $20 per ticket. In a commitment to making this joy-filled concert available to frontline workers, all sponsorships will support the distribution of free tickets to health care professionals, teachers, grocery clerks and other essential retail professionals, as well as city and municipal service providers.

Along with KeyBank serving as presenting sponsor, additional sponsors include Liberty Bank, Seabury At Home, Webster Bank, Yale-New Haven Health System, and Yale School of Medicine.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 11 at 10AM.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You