Long Wharf Theatre Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2Â 

Long Wharf Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Jacob G. Padrón and Managing Director Joshua Borenstein, presents A Doll's House, Part 2, by Lucas Hnath and directed by Will Davis, from May 1 through 26, 2019.

Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online at longwharf.org, calling 203.787.4282, or visiting the box office. Performances occur at Long Wharf Theatre, on the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck III Theatre, located at 222 Sargent, New Haven, CT. The Thursday, May 9 performance offers open captioning.

The cast includes Maggie Bofill (Nora), Jorge Cordova (Torvald), Sasha Diamond (Emmy), Mia Katigbak (Anne Marie). The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (set design), Oana Botez (costume design), Barbara Samuels (lighting design), Jane Shaw (sound design), Dave Bova (hair, wig & makeup design), Diane Healy (production stage manager), Amy Patricia Stern (assistant stage manager), Calleri Casting (casting).

"Part of the great humor of the piece are these mystifying moments where characters have the utter inability to keep talking because the idea that has been presented is so mind-blowing in its newness or its ignorance" said Will Davis, Director. "Watching these people trying to get what they want, while pretty much speaking different languages and at rapid fire, is fairly delightful. The folly of that is meant to be something we enjoy. It's also important to note that each of these characters has a very valid point, they are all right. This adds to the delight of the show and sometimes creates awkward situations, as well providing humor and humanity to the piece. It's a very awkward family reunion."

"When the artistic department and I spoke to Will about his interest in the play, he spoke so beautifully about his take on it, that we immediately realized he could bring a depth and a perspective that would really take the work to a whole new level. We knew that is was going to be innovative and different from any other production in America," said Joshua Borenstein, Managing Director.

For more information, visit longwharf.org or call 203-787-4282.





