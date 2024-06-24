Long Wharf Theatre Launches NextGen Apprentice Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Long Wharf Theatre has announced its new NextGen Arts Administration Apprentice program, emphasizing the theatre’s commitment to creating access points to the arts for everyone and advancing the future of the industry for young people. The program, which starts on September 30, 2024 and runs through the end of May 2025, is a leadership development initiative designed for early-career professionals. The selection process is intentionally designed to build a community of administrators that reflects the diversity of the artistic world.

Two participants will be selected to engage in an apprenticeship within the marketing, front-of-house and external relations departments, gaining hands-on experience while receiving paid professional development opportunities both within Long Wharf Theatre and beyond. In addition to their apprenticeship roles, participants will take part in monthly professional development seminars, bi-weekly cohort check-ins and an externship with industry professionals to explore and achieve their unique learning objectives. Through this comprehensive program, apprentices will deepen their understanding of diverse leadership styles and prepare for a range of professional opportunities in the arts industry.

“Long Wharf Theatre is a national leader known for our innovation and bravery to experiment with how we produce theatre,” said Avery Anderson, Director of Marketing and Communications of Long Wharf Theatre. “We are thrilled to welcome these bright young minds to New Haven who will represent the future of this industry and witness the creative, community-oriented work of theatre in action. ”

Those interested are invited to submit a resume and cover letter outlining their interest in the arts and arts administration, along with two letters of recommendation. Additional application details can be found here. Applications are due July 15, 2024 and can be emailed to human.resources@longwharf.org.The program will last for 8 months, and all participants must be at least 18 years old by the start of the program.

